 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Grand Island has its first certified nurse midwife

  • 0

Nurse Beth Deida recently helped her twin sister Emily Jensen deliver her own set of twins at CHI Health St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island, Nebraska.

On Dec. 13, Brandi Stein delivered a little girl named Jazee Murphy at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

It was hardly the first birth in which Stein was involved. She was a registered nurse for 23 years. But Jazee was the first baby Stein delivered herself as a certified nurse midwife.

Stein is the first certified nurse midwife in Grand Island. Her office is in the CHI Health Women’s Health Clinic.

The Dec. 13 delivery, on the hospital’s second floor, went beautifully, Stein said. “It couldn’t have gone better.”

Stein has been a midwife for three months. But she already has her hands full. She is currently working with 17 expectant mothers.

One must be a registered nurse to become a certified nurse midwife.

Stein has a master’s degree in nursing, with a board certification in midwifery. Her master‘s degree is from Frontier Nursing University.

People are also reading…

Another midwife, Andrea Carkoski, will be joining CHI in Grand Island at the end of February.

Outside of Grand Island, the closest hospital to offer certified nurse midwives is Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

When women choose a midwife, they get more personalized care, Stein said.

She likes to spend more time with her patients. “There’s no rush when you see me. I take my time with you. You kind of get to guide the visits and you have plenty of time to ask questions,” Stein said.

Stein believes it’s important to give women options “and more hands-on holistic care.”

Stein tells her patients the risks and benefits of everything, but they make their own decisions in the end.

She treats a woman throughout the course of her pregnancy, providing prenatal care. She’s with the patient throughout the delivery process, taking care of her after the birth and discharging her from the hospital.

A midwife will collaborate with a physician “on anything that’s out of the norm,” Stein said.

Those cases include a high-risk birth or anything out of the scope of a midwife.

“They say midwives are keepers of normal. So if there’s anything that is abnormal, then I consult with them,” Stein said.

There are some myths about midwifery.

“I don’t go to homes and deliver babies,” she said. Nebraska law allows certified nurse midwives to deliver babies only in a hospital setting.

Another myth is that midwives don’t believe in pain controls, such as epidurals. “I believe in supporting the woman in whatever she wants,” Stein said.

In delivering babies, she follows the woman’s agenda, not hers. During labor, she provides support and encouragement.

But Stein points that she does more than “catch babies.”

She does women’s health. She can see teenagers, menopausal and post-menopausal women. She does annual exams and screens for sexually transmitted diseases.

She checks her patient’s vital signs and does the lab work. Instead of going through a nurse, Stein communicates with her patients directly.

Stein grew up in Leigh. After high school, she majored in nursing at the College of St. Mary in Omaha.

Before going back to school, Stein was a labor and delivery nurse at CHI Health in Grand Island for 12 years. CHI Health helped with her transition to becoming a midwife.

Her husband is Kevin Stein, Northwest High School’s head football coach.

Open house set for Thursday

CHI Health Clinic Women’s Health, in celebration of adding midwifery service, will host an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 (with remarks at 6 p.m.), 705 Orleans Drive.

The community is invited to meet and greet the clinic’s new certified nurse midwives Brandi Stein and Andrea Carkoski. Refreshments will be served.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Family discusses missing Aurora couple

Family discusses missing Aurora couple

 It was initially reported that the Proctors were last seen Thursday at Applebee's in Grand Island. But that report has been discredited, the couple's son, Victor, said Tuesday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel protests: Activists say Palestinians must not be forgotten

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts