Grand Island, Hastings set records for snowfall

Both Grand Island and Hastings received a record snowfall Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.
A strong winter storm system produced heavy precipitation and snowfall in the area. The snowfall, which started late Sunday night, had produced more than 2 inches by Monday morning. Snow continued throughout the day, with a final accumulation of 10.2 inches Monday in Grand Island. The previous record for Jan. 25 was 5 inches, which was set in 1950.
The amount of moisture from the 10.2 inches of snow was .97 of an inch.
For Hastings, it received 8.8 inches of snow Monday for its record. The previous record was 4 inches in 1950.
Forty-eight-hour snowfall amounts as 6 a.m. Tuesday, reported by NWS Hastings, had the Stromsburg area at 15.8 inches. Hastings reported 11.8 inches; Aurora, 10.5 inches; Ravenna, 10.3 inches; Doniphan, 10 inches; St. Paul, 9 inches; and Scotia, 8 inches.
The heavy snow, falling at the beginning of the workweek, posed a challenge for Grand Island street crews who were out early clearing emergency snow routes as much as possible as it fell throughout Monday.
Clearing of residential streets began Monday evening, with crews looking to complete the work by Tuesday night.
The winter storm increased Grand Island’s snowfall amount for January to 12.1 inches. December snowfall was 12 inches for Grand Island.
The 2020-21 snow season already has proven to be a strong one for Grand Island and central Nebraska.
With Monday’s snowfall, Grand Island already has received 25.6 inches of snow, which is 11.2 inches more than its normal total of 14.4 inches for this time of year.
Since 2000, Grand Island has been averaging about 27 inches of snow during the season. Last year, 31 inches of snow fell in Grand Island for the season.
During the last 20 years, January and February have proven to be the snowiest months of the year, with Grand Island receiving about 50% of its annual snowfall during those two months.
The snowiest individual month in the last 20 years was December 2010 when 26.5 inches of snow fell in Grand Island.
With Monday’s snowfall, total precipitation for the month was more than 1.26 inches — .85 of an inch more than the 30-year average. The storm also brought lower temperatures. Prior to Monday’s winter storm, the daily average temperature in Grand Island for January had been 33.4 degrees, or 8.4 degrees higher than the 30-year average.
The cold weather that came with the snow brought overnight temperatures to about 8 degrees with today’s high forecast near 18 degrees.
Overnight will see the early morning low at about 7 degrees with a wind chill value of -8 degrees to 2 degrees as winds will be from the south at about 10 mph.
On Thursday, those south winds will bring the high to near 29. South winds will be 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday night’s low will be about 17 degrees.
Friday’s high will be near 36, with a low of about 26.
There’s a slight chance of rain and snow before 3 p.m. Saturday, then a slight chance of rain between 3 and 5. then a slight chance of rain and snow after 5. The high will be about 37, with a low of 23.
Sunday’s high will be near 37, with a low of about 20.
The heavy snow brought the area some drought relief. Prior to Monday’s snowfall, Grand Island was listed in the D2 drought category, which is severe drought.
For the week ending last Sunday, topsoil moisture supplies, statewide, rated 16% very short, 44% short, 39% adequate, and 1% surplus, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 16% very short, 48% short, 35% adequate, and 1% surplus.
The USDA reports that winter wheat condition rated 6% very poor, 12% poor, 48% fair, 33% good, and 1% excellent.
Prior to Monday’s snow and colder weather, soil temperatures in the area were hovering at freezing or slightly below.