Grand Island, Hastings set records for snowfall

The 2020-21 snow season already has proven to be a strong one for Grand Island and central Nebraska.

With Monday’s snowfall, Grand Island already has received 25.6 inches of snow, which is 11.2 inches more than its normal total of 14.4 inches for this time of year.

Since 2000, Grand Island has been averaging about 27 inches of snow during the season. Last year, 31 inches of snow fell in Grand Island for the season.

During the last 20 years, January and February have proven to be the snowiest months of the year, with Grand Island receiving about 50% of its annual snowfall during those two months.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The snowiest individual month in the last 20 years was December 2010 when 26.5 inches of snow fell in Grand Island.

With Monday’s snowfall, total precipitation for the month was more than 1.26 inches — .85 of an inch more than the 30-year average. The storm also brought lower temperatures. Prior to Monday’s winter storm, the daily average temperature in Grand Island for January had been 33.4 degrees, or 8.4 degrees higher than the 30-year average.

The cold weather that came with the snow brought overnight temperatures to about 8 degrees with today’s high forecast near 18 degrees.