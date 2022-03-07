Grand Island High students collect funds, explain Hope Harbor's mission

Sitting just inside the entrance to Hy-Vee for 12 hours over the weekend, two Grand Island Senior High students faced two types of adversity.

Because of the cold coming in the door, Lily Mitchell-Muehlhausen and Brenda Emerick sometimes had trouble staying warm. They were also tested by the delicious aromas coming from the Hy-Vee deli.

But when the weekend was over, the two GISH seniors made a good haul for Hope Harbor.

Hy-Vee customers donated $646 as well as six gift cards during the fundraiser. Shoppers also donated a variety of products that will be taken to Hope Harbor.

The girls were on duty four hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday greeting each customer who walked by. The girls, who are members of the National Honor Society, did the work as a service project.

The project made the girls feel good about themselves and the way they were helping out, Mitchell-Muehlhausen said. The work helped spread the word about Hope Harbor, including serveral customers who didn’t know about the shelter and service center.

One particularly good donor, they said, was the Rev. Bill Pavuk of St. Pauls Lutheran Church, gave a number of over-the-counter medicines and pull-ups for toddlers.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.