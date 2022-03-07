 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Grand Island High students collect funds, explain Hope Harbor's mission

  • 0
Hope Harbor fundraising

Lily Mitchell-Muehlhausen, left, and Brenda Emerick collected $646 for Hope Harbor over the weekend at the Grand Island Hy-Vee store.

 Independent/Jeff Bahr

Sitting just inside the entrance to Hy-Vee for 12 hours over the weekend, two Grand Island Senior High students faced two types of adversity.

Because of the cold coming in the door, Lily Mitchell-Muehlhausen and Brenda Emerick sometimes had trouble staying warm. They were also tested by the delicious aromas coming from the Hy-Vee deli.

But when the weekend was over, the two GISH seniors made a good haul for Hope Harbor.

Hy-Vee customers donated $646 as well as six gift cards during the fundraiser. Shoppers also donated a variety of products that will be taken to Hope Harbor.

The girls were on duty four hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday greeting each customer who walked by. The girls, who are members of the National Honor Society, did the work as a service project.

The project made the girls feel good about themselves and the way they were helping out, Mitchell-Muehlhausen said. The work helped spread the word about Hope Harbor, including serveral customers who didn’t know about the shelter and service center.

People are also reading…

One particularly good donor, they said, was the Rev. Bill Pavuk of St. Pauls Lutheran Church, gave a number of over-the-counter medicines and pull-ups for toddlers.

jeff.bahr@theindependent.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

World's first luxury sports hovercraft is revealed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts