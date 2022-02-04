Grand Island High theatre costume department helps dress for success

In Grand Island Senior High’s upcoming winter play, “A Midsummer Night’s Texas-Size Massacre,” a small-town production is hampered by poor costuming and lack of talent.
The student-produced play, however, doesn’t have those problems – including GISH’s own costuming department.
Grand Island Senior High School’s costuming team consists of about six students who are “mainstays,” along with parent volunteers and the school’s Fine Arts Board, said Christine Kier, a GISH theater teacher who guides the costuming department.
Kier’s classroom, adjacent to GISH’s Little Theatre, is an industrial-looking room, stocked with racks of clothing, masks, mannequin heads and art supplies. Die-cut inspirational quotes a stuck to the wall. “We build a bond that I think will continue until they graduate,” Kier said. “Hopefully they take that on to whatever they do in their careers or in college.”
Shamira Ellison, a freshman at GISH, is one of the costuming department’s mainstays. Ellison said she enjoys being part of the department because it is an outlet for her creativity. “I glue things like flowers onto costumes, stuff like that. I also do the sketches for things. I did a bunch of body suits with muscular anatomy.”
In some students’ cases, the desire to be on stage shifts to a desire to work behind the scenes. That’s what happened for GISH freshman Karina Calmo. “At first I was thinking about being in the actual Mary Poppins musical. Then I was wondering if I could do something else. I saw the makeup and costuming and that piqued my interest,” Calmo said.
Cara Skalberg, Grand Island Senior High student and member of the costume crew, started out on the stage before going behind the scenes. “I did the musical, but then I just decided that I’m better suited backstage,” Skalberg said.
Backstage doesn’t mean less action. Besides assembling and designing costumes, the team helps actors with quick costume changes, Skalberg said. “We have to wait outside the dressing room and pin them into their costumes sometimes.”
And there are a lot of costumes to choose from. Kier made a ballpark estimate, “We have a closet here that has probably 2,000 items in it, and probably even more than that. Plus, we have some up in the balcony. There are boxes and boxes up there – everything you can think of.”
That doesn’t mean they have everything. An example is the Mary Poppins production, for which several Henley shirts were needed. For the upcoming production, the GISH costuming department is still looking for a few items, Kier said. “We need like some gold chains for our disco king. He needs some white patent shoes. We need jean skirts for the cowgirls. We’re really short on cowboy boots.”
When the costuming department can’t rely on its own stash or donations, they must purchase items or rent a specific costume. Grand Island Senior High’s theater department was one of 142 recipients of the 2021-22 California Casualty Music and Arts Grants. Grand Island was the only Nebraska recipient. The $250 award will go toward the 2022 fall musical.
Considering that GISH stages 10 productions, the costuming department stretches the money far, Kier said. “We all do a lot of Goodwill shopping together.”
The thrill of the thrift store hunt is part of a social component of the costuming crew. Calmo said she has enjoyed getting to know her fellow crew members. “The first couple days, I was a little bit nervous because I didn’t really know anybody,” Calmo said. The team mentality helped her get to know the other costume crew members, she added. “You can really you really talk to people a lot and you share ideas.”
For the small-town production GISH theater will be portraying in a couple of weeks, “A Midsummer Night’s Texas-Size Massacre” had plenty of opportunities for the costume department to share ideas and get creative.
“We call our play within a play within a play,” Kier said. “’A Midsummer Night’s Texas-Size Massacre’ is a really small town in Texas community theater trying to put on a Midsummer Night’s Dream. It’s more about putting things together on this one. There’s a poodle skirt look – a ‘50s costume. There’s an Elvis costume.”
Calmo said audiences should expect the unexpected. “All of the costumes are so fantastic, and the costumes are hilarious. I would expect a surprise because the costumes are all over the place.”
Some of the best moments of a play production happen behind the scenes. Kier said one of the joys of being part of the theater department is seeing the reactions of the actors when they get the costumes put together by their peers. “I love seeing their eyes when they get their costumes. That’s one of the things that I love so much, is when I get to say, ‘OK, I’ve got your costume ready,’ and they get so excited.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.