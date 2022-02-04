Grand Island High theatre costume department helps dress for success

In some students’ cases, the desire to be on stage shifts to a desire to work behind the scenes. That’s what happened for GISH freshman Karina Calmo. “At first I was thinking about being in the actual Mary Poppins musical. Then I was wondering if I could do something else. I saw the makeup and costuming and that piqued my interest,” Calmo said.

Cara Skalberg, Grand Island Senior High student and member of the costume crew, started out on the stage before going behind the scenes. “I did the musical, but then I just decided that I’m better suited backstage,” Skalberg said.

Backstage doesn’t mean less action. Besides assembling and designing costumes, the team helps actors with quick costume changes, Skalberg said. “We have to wait outside the dressing room and pin them into their costumes sometimes.”

And there are a lot of costumes to choose from. Kier made a ballpark estimate, “We have a closet here that has probably 2,000 items in it, and probably even more than that. Plus, we have some up in the balcony. There are boxes and boxes up there – everything you can think of.”