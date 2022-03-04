Grand Island High's poetry workshops culminate in competition

Joaquin Zihuatanejo’s words – ebbing and flowing effortlessly from English to Spanish, and back – lilted through the air yet resounded through the silent classroom, students watching him not just recite poetry, but perform.

“To be able to put your thoughts on the page and then share it with someone else, it does take a lot of bravery and courage,” said Allison Bailey, as she watched the class of freshmen English students funnel out of the classroom following Zihuatanejo’s performance.

Bailey is the director of Grand Island Public Schools GEAR UP program, and what she just had witnessed was a “classroom takeover.”

Not a hostile takeover. It was part of classroom enrichment facilitated by GEAR UP (“Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs”), a federally funded program building up the confidence and college readiness of the Grand Island Senior High Classes of 2024 and 2025.

Two days of intensive writing workshops for ninth- and 10th-grade English classes, coupled with after-school writing workshops, were about appreciating and writing poetry – and discovering confidence.

“(Writing and sharing poetry) is something that the student has to pull from inside themselves,” Bailey said. “There is a lot of that intrinsic motivation, and that is a skill that you have to develop over time.”

It fits into GEAR UP’s strive-for-better mission, Bailey said, and “is also part of that readiness piece for that college and career readiness in the GEAR UP program – to help students to find that initiative within themselves.”

Along with Zihuatanejo, acclaimed poets Tim Stafford and Natasha “Natty” Carrizosa, came to GISH classrooms via CoolSpeak: The Youth Engagement Company, which provides programming, speakers and events for students, parents and teachers all across the country.

Carlos Ojeda Jr., founder and CEO of CoolSpeak, also worked with students. He said the purpose of CoolSpeak is to help “find students’ initiative and voice.”

“We get to see them, meet them, talk to them and realize that just like them, they come from similar backgrounds, similar cultures and they really make the connection,” Ojeda said. “They also learn how to take all the things that they’ve been thinking and feeling over the last few years, and give him a positive outlet.”

Part of that comes from classroom takeovers, Zihuatanejo explained. “We simply overtake a classroom and talk with them specifically about poetry, sharing their voice, and maybe even considering doing it on a stage in what we call a ‘poetry slam.’”

Poetry slams are popular nationally, especially in urban areas, and can be likened to a literary game show.

Zihuatanejo said, “The poet at the end of the night, who gets the highest score, will be Poetry Slam champion of the night. They’ll be applauded for their efforts, and the audience gets to feel like a part of the show.”

On Friday evening a student poetry slam will take the stage in GISH’s Little Theatre. Some students seem ready to perform before the pen hits the page, but others take more time, Ojeda said. “Some of them have confidence right up from the door. Others come into the session, a little like, oh … what’s this?”

From what Ojeda has witnessed, he said, there is something about poetry. “By the end of it, they’re talking, they’re engaging, they’re asking questions and they’re writing. Some write a little bit, some write a lot. The idea is just to get them going.”

Bailey said the idea for GEAR UP is the same but on a grander scale. “This is the sort of experience that helps students to find that they do have what it takes to make change in their community to make change in the world. When go from that moment of not being sure I have anything to say … to construct that and put that on the page … to I can say that out loud… you go through that whole process.”

The process – sometimes started by words on paper or words on a stage – bring more confidence to fruition, Bailey said. “(Students) realize, I could start a business. I could go off and become a lawyer and then come back and be a lawyer in my community or maybe inspire some of our students to become teachers.”

“What was done for me is what I want to do for the next generation of students. And that is something that we need. It’s all about growing our community.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

