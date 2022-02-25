 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Grand Island High's Unified cheerleaders take top spot

GISH Unified Cheer

Haley Horst, left, Miavalentina Paula, middle and Nelly Medina Sanchez compete with their Grand Island Senior High Unified Cheerleading teammates at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. Last Thursday’s performance earned the squad top honors in the Class A Unified Sideline division.

 GIPS/Bibi Luevano

Practice, persistence and patience produce champions, and the Grand Island Senior High Unified Cheerleading team is no exception.

Twelve girls are on the competitive roster, which are coached by Alicia Lechner and Taryn Wright. The Special Olympics website states that about 1.4 million athletes worldwide participate in unified sports.

Special Olympics also says unified sports “joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. It was inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding.”

Friendships were definitely made for the Grand Island team, and the girls grew as individuals, said team member Mia Paula.

GISH Unified Cheer

Angela Gaede, a member of Grand Island Senior High’s Unified Cheerleading squad, performed with her teammates last Thursday at the 2022 Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships.

“The girls tend to be more shy” the first week, she said. “We ease into it. Usually that third week, everyone’s so excited to be there. It’s just a very good environment to be in.”

The special needs team members work one-on-one with a specific teammate. “The first week compared to the fifth week, you see how they recognize the cheer,” Paula said. “They remember their motions, and they’re doing their motions, and they’re saying the words. It’s fun seeing that growth.”

Unified sports offer something for all participants, Paula included. This is her second year participating in unified cheerleading. “I’m more humble and more patient,” Paula said. “I have a lot more patience.”

Paula’s cheer partner was Haley Horst, who uses a wheelchair and cannot speak, Paula said. “Working with Haley taught me a lot: taking it slow and taking it easy, and being nice and communicative. With Haley it was a lot of looks. Whenever I’d smile at her, like give her like a very genuine smile – could feel that. It was nice that we could have that connection.”

GISH Unified Cheer

Grand Island Senior High’s Unified Cheerleading squad took the top spot in Class A Unified Sideline at 2022 Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships. Team members pictured are: (back row, left to right) Rinoa Garcia, Ramzi Conklin, Abby Christensen, Jennica Maring, Miavalentina Paula, Montana Weber, Alexis Monie; (front row, left to right) Krystal Cortez Domingo, Nelly Medina Sanchez, Daynna Pickett, Haley Horst, Angela Gaede.

There was a lot of emotion and connecting during the awards announcement at the championship competition, Lechner said. “We were all sitting together. They announced the top four teams … then they said that ‘G’… ‘R’… ‘Grand Island!’ We were all so excited, and all of our unified cheerleaders were crying. I was so excited.”

Paula said she was excited, too. “What made me happy was seeing their happiness, knowing that I was able to help them achieve that.”

The accolades go beyond trophies and medals. Grand Island Senior High’s unified squad has been a trailblazer in the sport for several years. Lechner said they have seen success in the past, including taking home a runner-up prize, but unified cheer in Nebraska as a whole is the real champion. “There are eight teams now competing at state in such a short amount of time, when we just started with just us the one team only a few years ago.”

Learn more about Unified Sports at https://www.specialolympics.org/our-work/sports/unified-sports

jessica.votipka@theindependent.com

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Reporter

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420

