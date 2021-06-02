Grand Island history found on downtown bricks

Thank goodness the back of the OfficeNet building was never covered in stucco.
For more than a century, people carved their names and initials into the exterior brick wall of the building, which is at the corner of North Locust and West South Front streets. Some of the people who left their marks were soldiers who were departing Grand Island.
Some of those soldiers didn’t know if they’d ever return, noted Mark Tracy, a member of the Hall County Historical Society board of directors.
Tracy, 57, is a lifelong Grand Island resident. His family came to the city in 1880. Even with that deep background, he didn’t know about the etchings until recently. Tracy, who graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1981, heard about them from Herb Schwieger, a childhood friend.
Tracy is excited about what he found.
Looking at the names, he said, is looking at history “right there in front of you,” he said.
Many of the carvings are from the 1930s and ‘40s. But some go back to 1905 or before, and some were written in the 1960s and later.
Some of the soldiers who left their marks served during World War II. Others fought in the Vietnam War. At least 100 people carved their identities into the bricks.
The OfficeNet building used to house a bus depot. Across the street was the old Union Pacific depot, which later gave way to the main post office.
Tracy heard about the inscriptions through a recent Facebook post from Schwieger.
When Schwieger heard about the bricks, he checked them out, wondering if he might find his dad’s name.
Schwieger’s late father took a westbound train out of Grand Island during World War II. He traveled to Santa Barbara, Calif., and eventually the Aleutian Islands. He died in 2011 at the age of 97.
Like Tracy, Schwieger feels the carvings are part of Grand Island history. “The one thing I’m hoping is that somehow they preserve it,” Schwieger said.
Schwieger’s dad told him about the routine soldiers would follow. Some were members of the Nebraska National Guard who would arrive in Grand Island by bus. “Then they would wait there, go across the street and get on the trains to go wherever they were going,” Schwieger said.
Schwieger, 56, heard about the etchings from his friend, Mike Lentz. A retired first sergeant in the Army, Lentz learned about the etchings from the late Russell Jordan, who worked at OfficeNet.
“He showed it to Mike years ago and Mike told me about it,” Schwieger said. Jordan died in 2018 at the age of 55.
Tracy, Schwieger, Lentz and Jordan went to Grand Island Senior High together.
On Facebook, Schwieger heard from a couple of women who found relatives’ names written on the bricks.
Schwieger, who lives in Reynolds, spent 15 years in the Army.
Tracy and Don Deitemeyer, another Historical Society board member, said the carvings may be included in future walking tours of downtown Grand Island.
The OfficeNet address is 313 N. Locust St. The etchings are on the back of the building, next to the Kinkaider Brewing parking lot. Nearby is a sign for Ruby’s Adding Machines and Typewriters.
The etchings include both the good and bad, Tracy said. He spotted one inscription that reads KKK.
OfficeNet manager Kim Witter said the building actually consists of three separate structures.
A bar used to operate on the second floor. Customers and employees of that business probably wrote their names on the bricks.
Witter says the building is owned by Russ Hoetfelker of Fremont. Hoetfelker also owns OfficeNet locations in Columbus and Fremont.