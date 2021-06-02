Grand Island history found on downtown bricks

Thank goodness the back of the OfficeNet building was never covered in stucco.

For more than a century, people carved their names and initials into the exterior brick wall of the building, which is at the corner of North Locust and West South Front streets. Some of the people who left their marks were soldiers who were departing Grand Island.

Some of those soldiers didn’t know if they’d ever return, noted Mark Tracy, a member of the Hall County Historical Society board of directors.

Tracy, 57, is a lifelong Grand Island resident. His family came to the city in 1880. Even with that deep background, he didn’t know about the etchings until recently. Tracy, who graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1981, heard about them from Herb Schwieger, a childhood friend.

Tracy is excited about what he found.

Looking at the names, he said, is looking at history “right there in front of you,” he said.

Many of the carvings are from the 1930s and ‘40s. But some go back to 1905 or before, and some were written in the 1960s and later.