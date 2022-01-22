Grand Island Home Show visitors can learn how to build their dream home

“We’ve got everything here from new doors (to) new cabinets, appliances, roofing, landscaping. You name it — we’ve got it here,” and it’s all in one location, Geis said.

Unlike investigating a product online, you actually can touch it and feel it at the home and builders’ show, Geis said.

Another reason to visit is to support local housebuilders. “Almost everybody here is local. So it’s a good way to support our local community and home builders,” said Geis, who is the owner of Island Indoor Climate.

The show’s opening ceremony involved Cindy Johnson of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce. Johnson pounded a few nails at the invitation of Geis and Tim Uhrich of Truss Craft Structural Components. As anyone would expect from Johnson, she hit the nail on the head.

Another one of the 61 exhibitors is Obermiller Seamless. At that booth, Kevin Kreifels was telling people about seamless siding, roofing, gutters, windows, doors, soffit and facias.

“Seamless steel siding is our forte,” Kreifels said.

Those products will not fade and are extremely hail-resistant, he said. “The only thing better to use for siding is brick.”