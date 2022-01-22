Grand Island Home Show visitors can learn how to build their dream home

At a home show, you can do more than check out flooring, countertops and worry-free gutter protection.
You also can pick up lots of free candy, pens, magnets and calendars.
In other words, there are things to interest both adults and kids.
At the home show this weekend at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Building, you can pound five nails into a piece of lumber for $5. Taking part in that activity will qualify you for a gift card drawing.
You can take part in virtual reality. Local developer Amos Anson will give visitors an electronic tour through a variety of home layouts.
The home and builders show, presented by the Central Nebraska Home Builders’ Association, got underway Friday. It continues 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
Admission for those 13 and older is $5 per person. Veterans, members of the military, first responders and kids 12 and younger get in free.
Why should people show up this weekend?
“It’s a great place to come and see everything to do with remodeling or building a home,” said Greg Geis, president of the Central Nebraska Home Builders’ Association.
“We’ve got everything here from new doors (to) new cabinets, appliances, roofing, landscaping. You name it — we’ve got it here,” and it’s all in one location, Geis said.
Unlike investigating a product online, you actually can touch it and feel it at the home and builders’ show, Geis said.
Another reason to visit is to support local housebuilders. “Almost everybody here is local. So it’s a good way to support our local community and home builders,” said Geis, who is the owner of Island Indoor Climate.
The show’s opening ceremony involved Cindy Johnson of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce. Johnson pounded a few nails at the invitation of Geis and Tim Uhrich of Truss Craft Structural Components. As anyone would expect from Johnson, she hit the nail on the head.
Another one of the 61 exhibitors is Obermiller Seamless. At that booth, Kevin Kreifels was telling people about seamless siding, roofing, gutters, windows, doors, soffit and facias.
“Seamless steel siding is our forte,” Kreifels said.
Those products will not fade and are extremely hail-resistant, he said. “The only thing better to use for siding is brick.”
Obermiller, he noted, offers metal siding from TruCedar and Klauer Manufacturing. Kreifels also will tell you how LeafX is better than other gutter systems.
One man who wasn’t exerting himself too much Friday afternoon was Lynn Larson, who was stretched out on a king bed, looking unbelievably relaxed.
Larson is the president of his company — iSleep of Lincoln. When you’re president, nobody’s going to tell you to get to work.
Many people walking past Larson tell him he’s sleeping on the job. One wag joked that he was product-testing.
Larson invited a reporter to lie down next to him on the cushy airbed. “I’ll give you a wake-up call if you fall alseep,” he said.