Grand Island hosting Fellowship Christian Athlete students this weekend

An estimated 400 high school students from across the state will be in Grand Island Saturday and Sunday for the annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Weekend of Champions.

Through the powerful dynamic of student “huddles,” attendees will have the opportunity to build relationships, listen to speakers, music and fellowship. The purpose of the weekend retreat is to share the gospel of Jesus, and to challenge and to encourage students to be bold leaders in their schools and on their athletic teams, said Kearah Houchin, events coordinator for FCA in Lincoln.