The first big livestock event at Fonner Park since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Lopin and Ropin in the Heartland, will take place this weekend as American Quarter Horse action returns to Grand Island.
The National Reined Cow Horse Association events and Ranch Versatility Show also will be part of the four-day show.
As the event will draw competitors from the across the country, show organizer Connie Henrichs of Albion said that because of the virus, protocols will be in place during the shows, such as social distancing, for the safety of the public and the participants.
“It will be much smaller than we would like, but due to the situation, the event will go on,” Henrichs said. “We will also adapt to social distancing.”
She said there will be a lot of COVID-19 health warning signs and plenty of hand sanitizer available.
“We worked long and hard with the health department to develop a plan to be able to host this thing,” Henrichs said. “We know we will be smaller than we were last year as there are some people who don’t feel comfortable in traveling yet. But we felt that Grand Island needed it. We will go with what we have.”
The event was held at Fonner Park last year and drew competitors from across the country. This year, due to the virus, organizers were waiting on Grand Island to enter Phase 3, which allowed for larger crowds to assemble.
“We waited quite late, but I have a lot of faith in Grand Island,” Henrichs said. “It is a good area to draw from as it is centrally located and the facilities are very good and the businesses and people of Grand Island are extremely supportive.”
Many livestock shows — nationally, statewide and locally — were canceled this summer due to health concerns with the virus. But as Grand Island opens up with less restrictive COVID-19 health measures, more livestock events are planned, such as 4-H and FFA events at the Nebraska State Fair and the Aksarben Stock Show in late September.
Brad Mellema, executive director of the Grand Island/Hall County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority (GILCA) is glad to be hosting the Lopin and Ropin in the Heartland equine show at Fonner Park this weekend.
“While the show itself is not a large one, it is an important first step toward hosting events in our community and working through the many COVID-related safety protocols,” Mellema said.
Henrichs said the show worked “diligently” with the Central District Health Department and Fonner Park officials to make sure they could put on the event safely.
“Fonner Park stood right beside us,” she said. “We worked out a very good health plan. The best thing about Fonner Park is that it has acres and acres for people to spread out in.”
The Lopin and Ropin in the Heartland events will take place in the Five Points Bank Livestock Arena and the Thompson Outdoor Arena.
Henricks said there will be two American Quarter Horse Association shows, the National Reined Cow Horse Association events and Ranch Versatility Show. The events include such favorites as ranch/cow work, ranch reining, ranch riding, ranch trail, conformation and much more.
Henrichs said show competitors are expected from across the country.
“It is not really a spectator event, but people do come and enjoy it,” she said. “It is good competition.”
Henrichs also said the competitors are looking forward to the event as “they have not had a lot of chances to travel.”
“We will have a couple of world champions competing in the outdoor pen,” she said. “I think it will bring a little money into Grand Island.”
For more information and a schedule of events, visit www.whitehorseshowmgt.com. The show is free to the public, but everyone must follow COVID-19 health protocols.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.