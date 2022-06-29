Grand Island hosting national 4-H Shooting Championship; some shooters go on to Olympics

Some of the young people competing this week at the 4-H National Shooting Sports Championship in Grand Island will go on to compete on an even bigger stage.

What 4-H officials have seen over the years is “an increase in the number of young people who have started in the 4-H program and have advanced to the Olympic level,” said Conrad Arnold, who is program coordinator for the National 4-H Shooting Sports committee.

In 2021, the U.S. Olympic shooting team had 25 competitors. “Half of those started in 4-H shooting sports,” said Arnold, who lives in Trappe, Maryland.

One former 4-H shooting competitor who’s done exceptionally well is Vincent Hancock, a Florida native who’s won three Olympic gold medals. Hancock, 33, now lives in Texas.

So there’s a good chance that this week in Grand Island you can see a young sharpshooter who will someday represent their country.

A total of 691 competitors are in Grand Island this week for the 4-H National Shooting Sports Championship. Most of the events take place at Heartland Public Shooting Park. The air rifle and air pistol competitions are held indoors at Fonner Park, to limit interference from the wind.

The 4-H shooters are between the ages of 14 and 18. For 4-H members, the age is measured as of Jan. 1. So some of the young shooters in town are actually 19.

The competitors come from 39 states. Longtime match director Steve Pritchard likes those numbers.

“We’re up 99 competitors from last year, he said.

After calling off the tournament in 2020, the 2021 competition was the first held since the COVID pandemic began. Teams from several states could not travel to the 2021 event.

“They are back this year,” said Pritchard, who lives in Albion.

Competitors take part in nine disciplines — air pistol, air rifle, compound archery, hunting skills, muzzle loader, recurve archery, shotgun and .22 pistol and rifle.

Shotgun and compound archery attract the most entrants.

Seven states brought full teams to the tournament — Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, South Dakota, North Carolina and Texas. A full complement means the state has three or four competitors in each discipline. Coming just short of a full team is Mississippi.

Some states clearly have strong 4-H shooting traditions.

Those states have greater numbers of participants, support from university extension programs, good volunteer totals and available facilities in which to shoot.

But it probably all goes back to the availability of interested instructors and coaches, Arnold said.

“That’s the basis of all 4-H programs, is the volunteer interest,” he said. “Without volunteers, this program would be nothing.”

That holds true of any 4-H program, whether it’s shooting sports, horses or livestock, Arnold said.

“That’s something we’ve strongly encouraged is support for the event from multiple states to prevent burnout from Nebraska,” Arnold said.

The shooting championships are “such a huge event, requiring so many volunteers” and extension staff members, he said.

“We like having it here,” Arnold said. “But we don’t want to burn out our welcome and burn out the people who support it here from Nebraska.”

On Tuesday, 141 volunteers were helping out, coming from all over the country.

Those volunteers love helping every year, and make a great team, Arnold said.

The main crew — you’d have to beat them to make them stay home for this,” Arnold said, smiling.

4-H competitions are unique in that they give more people a chance to advance to nationals. At any national 4-H event, a participant can compete in an event only one time. They are free, however, to see how far they can go in one of the other eight shooting disciplines.

One reason 4-H shooting officials like Grand Island is its central location.

In addition, “They have very good shooting facilities here at the range,” Arnold said.

The Heartland Events Center is a good fit for programs held in the evening.

One of those was Monday’s opening ceremony. Another was a teen social held Tuesday night.

When parents and coaches gather with the participants, the turnout in the Heartland Events Center could total 2,300 to 2,500.

The event receives good local support, Arnold said, noting, “Hornady’s have been a great supporter.”

Shooters and families enjoy the nice welcome they receive from the city.

Arnold knows the tournament brings revenue to local businesses.

“But they’re nice people, and they’re good to the program,” he said.

Some of the families camp at Heartland Public Shooting Park. “But I think the majority of people stay in local hotels,” Arnold said.

Efforts are made to halt competition each day at 1 p.m., so families have a chance to relax and explore local attractions.

This is the 12th time Grand Island has hosted the 4-H National Shooting Sports Chamionship.

After the city played host in 2008 and 2009, the event returned in 2012. Except for the COVID year of 2020, it’s been here ever since. Talks are being held to extend the arrangement into the future, said Arnold, who’s attended every championship since 2002.

To host the national 4-H shooting event, “It takes a cooperative community. You have to have the facilities. You have to have the volunteers,” Pritchard said.

Grand Island’s location is also ideal, he said.

Three states do not have 4-H shooting sports programs.

Last year, competitors from Alaska made the trip to nationals for the first time. It’s a long trip from Alaska to Nebraska.

“Hopefully, they’ll be back in the future. They were not able to come this year,” Pritchard said.

He noted that Hawaii shooters haven’t yet participated in the national 4-H tournament.

“So we continue to kind of work on those,” Pritchard said.

This year’s tournament will wrap up Friday.

“I encourage the public to come out,” Pritchard said. “Take a look at some of the awesome youth that we have that represent the 4-H program across the country. I’d love to have you come out and cheer on a team, cheer on an individual or none at all.”

People should take advantage of the opportunity to “visit with some of these kids and the families that come. It’s a unique opportunity,” Pritchard said.

