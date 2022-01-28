Grand Island hosting Red Cross disaster volunteer boot camp

More volunteers are needed badly.

“Say there’s a house fire in Chadron. The nearest volunteer could be an hour or more away,” McDermott said. “So we’re really trying to expand to cover some of those areas where we have a deficit in volunteers.”

The pandemic has been especially hard on volunteers, McDermott said.

“People join the Red Cross because they want to help people, they have that compassionate side of their personality that they want to put to use,” she said. “When we went to an all-virtual response, it was quite challenging. We’re really hoping to rebuild our volunteer workforce so we can continue to respond in person.”

Disaster services volunteers respond in person to people who have experienced disaster.

“They provide that care and that comfort and hopefully a little bit of hope,” she said. “Our goal is to provide immediate assistance to people. Oftentimes we are right on site of the fire, if they’ve had a house fire, and providing financial assistance to replace some of the needed items that they’ve lost.”

Many resources are available through Red Cross in times of trouble.