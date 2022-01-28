Grand Island hosting Red Cross disaster volunteer boot camp

The American Red Cross of Nebraska and Iowa needs disaster volunteers.
A disaster volunteer training boot camp for American Red Cross of Nebraska and Iowa is being hosted Saturday in Grand Island at 404 E. Third St.
Becoming a Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteer requires eight hours of training.
No previous experience is required.
The goal of the session is to get the majority of this training done in “an atmosphere where volunteers can ask questions and get a little bit more hands-on training, rather than doing self-paced training in the privacy of their own home,” explained Disaster Program Manager Marion McDermott.
Saturday’s training will cover disaster cycle services methods for working with volunteers, working with people who have experienced disaster, providing “psychological first aid” and training on the software used by Red Cross.
“It’ll be really familiarizing people with the ways of the Red Cross,” McDermott said.
The regional Red Cross currently has 38 volunteers serving a 54-county coverage area.
“We always respond in pairs. We have to have two people on site, and some of them are rural counties that we cover, so that can be really challenging,” McDermott said.
More volunteers are needed badly.
“Say there’s a house fire in Chadron. The nearest volunteer could be an hour or more away,” McDermott said. “So we’re really trying to expand to cover some of those areas where we have a deficit in volunteers.”
The pandemic has been especially hard on volunteers, McDermott said.
“People join the Red Cross because they want to help people, they have that compassionate side of their personality that they want to put to use,” she said. “When we went to an all-virtual response, it was quite challenging. We’re really hoping to rebuild our volunteer workforce so we can continue to respond in person.”
Disaster services volunteers respond in person to people who have experienced disaster.
“They provide that care and that comfort and hopefully a little bit of hope,” she said. “Our goal is to provide immediate assistance to people. Oftentimes we are right on site of the fire, if they’ve had a house fire, and providing financial assistance to replace some of the needed items that they’ve lost.”
Many resources are available through Red Cross in times of trouble.
“We can provide follow-up mental health care and spiritual care. If they have any ongoing medical needs we can connect them with professionals to get a CPAP machine replaced or an oxygen machine,” McDermott said. “There’s so many things you don’t think about when you haven’t experienced a home fire like that.”
Saturday’s event is not the only opportunity to become a Red Cross volunteer.
An identical training boot camp is planned March 19.
Self-paced training at home is also available year-round. This is done by the majority of Red Cross volunteers, McDermott said.
“If you don’t make this boot camp that’s not the be-all and end-all of working with the Red Cross,” she said. “You can do it on your own with support from us.”
To participate in Saturday’s Red Cross disaster volunteer training, or for information on other volunteer opportunities, contact McDermott at 308-258-1536 or email marion.mcdermott@redcross.org.