Grand Island hosting three events devoted to human trafficking awareness

The Grand Island Area Coalition on Trafficking is holding three events this month in honor of January being National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, a community presentation called “Social Media: Predators and Prey” will be presented by a cybersecurity expert. The talk runs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in College Park Auditorium.
“This event contains sensitive and mature content and is appropriate for older teens, parents, caregivers and any adults involved in the monitoring of youth online activity,” says a news release.
The Grand Island Area Coalition on Trafficking (GI-ACT) will participate in and encourage others to join in the Red Sand Project all day Wednesday, Jan. 19. By pouring red sand in the cracks of concrete sidewalks, participants bring awareness to human trafficking.
“The red sand is meant to shine light on those who ‘fall through the cracks’ as victims of modern-day slavery,” the news release says.
Members of the community are encouraged to pour red sand along sidewalks and in front of homes and businesses to bring awareness to human trafficking and the role it plays in our community.
Materials will be provided to those who attend the Tuesday presentation, and may also be picked up at the YWCA, Heartland United Way and the Grand Island Crisis Center. Individuals and businesses taking part in the activity are encouraged to take pictures and post them on social media and/or the GI-ACT Facebook page with the tag #redsandprojectgi.
The local Hotel/Motel Project will be relaunched from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the Grand Island YWCA . The project was shut down due to COVID-19.
Volunteers will be trained to help educate hotel and motel staff members to realize, recognize and respond to human trafficking. Many volunteers are needed. The training is free.
To register, email to Marissa Hernandez at mhernandez@ywca-gi.org or call the YWCA at 308-384-9922.
GI-ACT, formed in 2018, is comprised of law enforcement officers, nonprofit organizations, educators, community volunteers and churches. The group meets bi-monthly to coordinate efforts to educate and alert people to the crime of human trafficking.
Like many anti-trafficking organizations, GI-ACT’s efforts were limited by the pandemic. But research suggests that human trafficking activity increased over the last two years. GI-ACT “is ready to return to action,” the news release says.