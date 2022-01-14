Grand Island hosting three events devoted to human trafficking awareness

The Grand Island Area Coalition on Trafficking is holding three events this month in honor of January being National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, a community presentation called “Social Media: Predators and Prey” will be presented by a cybersecurity expert. The talk runs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in College Park Auditorium.

“This event contains sensitive and mature content and is appropriate for older teens, parents, caregivers and any adults involved in the monitoring of youth online activity,” says a news release.

The Grand Island Area Coalition on Trafficking (GI-ACT) will participate in and encourage others to join in the Red Sand Project all day Wednesday, Jan. 19. By pouring red sand in the cracks of concrete sidewalks, participants bring awareness to human trafficking.

“The red sand is meant to shine light on those who ‘fall through the cracks’ as victims of modern-day slavery,” the news release says.

Members of the community are encouraged to pour red sand along sidewalks and in front of homes and businesses to bring awareness to human trafficking and the role it plays in our community.