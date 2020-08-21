Grand Island hosts taxidermists from seven states for annual convention

Some of the best displays of the art of taxidermy in the Midwest are on display this weekend in Grand Island.
The Nebraska State Taxidermy Association is holding its 36th annual convention and competition. Along with the competitions for amateur and professional taxidermists, seminars about the craft and the industry are scheduled.
Daryl Keyes of Columbus, president of the Nebraska State Taxidermist Association, said the convention had been scheduled for June at Columbus, but because of the pandemic it was delayed and then moved to Grand Island.
It is scheduled to be in Grand Island next year as well.
Keyes said there hasn’t been a lot of shows for taxidermists this year because of the pandemic.
“We are excited to be here in Grand Island,” he said. “There were a lot of people really wanting to go to a show. We figured by now, things would be settling down a little bit. Maybe not as much as we hoped it would, but it has settled down a lot.”
Keyes said the show at the Ramada by Wyndham Midtown will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
He said the public will see “a lot of really neat, artistically well-put-together mounts from small fish and reptiles to life-size bears and elks,” including a “beer” — a cross between a bear and a deer that is said to be found in Wisconsin but has been spotted at times in Nebraska.
Along with taxidermists from Nebraska, practitioners from six other states will attend. More than 50 registered taxidermists at the convention.
“It is one of the biggest shows this year because of the pandemic,” Keyes said. “We will have more than 90 registered mounts so far.”
Among the states represented at the show are Iowa, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota and Missouri.
Traveling here from Cape Girardeau, Mo., was taxidermist Blake Reiminger, who learned about the show from friends.
“I came up here to hang out and learn,” Reiminger said. “It is just a good time.”
What got him involved in taxidermy was a lifelong love of wildlife.
“It is trying to do the animal justice,” Reiminger said about the long hours and attention to detail that make the mounts at the show so lifelike.
The competition is also important to the artists who attend the show.
“These guys want to compete,” said taxidermist Dwayne Berggren of Grand Island, a longtime member of the association.
Keyes said the convention is important to taxidermists because it is “a way for them to further their business and improve the quality of their work.”
“This is a fantastic learning tool to subject your mount to the critique by a world or national champion and learn from it. It is one of the best tools for learning,” he said.
Since the convention was last held in Grand Island in 2015, the art of taxidermy has improved thanks to ever-improving techniques, tools and technologies that allow the imagination of the artists to become reality.
Keyes said the mounts have become so lifelike that it is hard to tell whether the animal is alive or not.
“A lot of them look like they are ready to blink,” he said.
As the art of taxidermy has improved, Keyes said, it has become more popular.
“I think a lot of it is because we saw a whole generation growing up not hunting or fishing very much,” he said. “Now we have a new generation, where their grandparents are teaching them. We are seeing a whole new demographic of hunting and fishing just really booming and blossoming.”
Keyes said that has made a lot of difference in the call for taxidermy.
“The presentation of taxidermy has also helped increase its popularity,” Berggren said. “It is not just a deer head mounted on a wall anymore. It is habitat. It is a natural scene. It makes the animal look like it is in its natural habitat.”
Keyes said more young people are getting involved in the art of taxidermy.
“That is great because that is the future of our industry,” he said.