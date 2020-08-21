Grand Island hosts taxidermists from seven states for annual convention

Some of the best displays of the art of taxidermy in the Midwest are on display this weekend in Grand Island.

The Nebraska State Taxidermy Association is holding its 36th annual convention and competition. Along with the competitions for amateur and professional taxidermists, seminars about the craft and the industry are scheduled.

Daryl Keyes of Columbus, president of the Nebraska State Taxidermist Association, said the convention had been scheduled for June at Columbus, but because of the pandemic it was delayed and then moved to Grand Island.

It is scheduled to be in Grand Island next year as well.

Keyes said there hasn’t been a lot of shows for taxidermists this year because of the pandemic.

“We are excited to be here in Grand Island,” he said. “There were a lot of people really wanting to go to a show. We figured by now, things would be settling down a little bit. Maybe not as much as we hoped it would, but it has settled down a lot.”

Keyes said the show at the Ramada by Wyndham Midtown will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.