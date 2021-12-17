Grand Island in the running for $10M grant to alleviate railroad traffic, have safer crossings

With the funds, NCRC will build new sidings in Nebraska, Aguilar said.

“There would be one outside of Grand Island, one in Central City, one in Columbus and one in Brainard, and it would help alleviate a lot of the backup problems we have in Grand Island,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Additional sidings would improve safety at railroad crossings and improve traffic congestion, as well, Ashworth said.

“That’s what frustrates drivers and pedestrians most, when trains are blocking the crossings,” she said. “People are generally trying to hurry and get where they’re going, and we just want everyone to be safe, so if we can move trains efficiently through Grand Island that would help our drivers.”

Ashworth explained that it was Central Nebraska Railroad Co. that reached out to her.

“They’re one of my partners here in town. They help me out a lot, so I try to pay that back,” she said. “And anytime I can help the railroads run more smoothly and more efficiently and safer in Nebraska, I am all for it. I support it 100%.”

Aguilar confirmed that it was Ashworth who directed CNRC to his office.