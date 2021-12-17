Grand Island in the running for $10M grant to alleviate railroad traffic, have safer crossings

Nebraska Central Railroad Co. is pursuing $10 million in federal grant funds to build four new sidings in Nebraska, including one in Grand Island.
The new sidings will help alleviate traffic and make railroad crossings safer.
A siding is a low-speed section of track that is different from a running line or through-route, such as a main line or branch line or spur.
The effort is being supported by Omaha’s Nebraska Operation Lifesaver, a nonprofit public safety education group dedicated to reducing crashes, injuries and fatalities at railroad crossings and rights-of-way.
“It is money from the Federal Railroad Administration, and they offer it to railroads that are doing capital improvements,” Operation Lifesaver Regional Educator Debra Ashworth said. “They passed the infrastructure bill that gives money for different projects, and that’s what they’re hoping, that they (NCRC) will be awarded that grant.”
State Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island has signed a letter of support on behalf of NCRC, he announced at a Dec. 8 legislative kickoff community session in Grand Island.
“I sent a letter to go along with their application for the grant on behalf of our office here in Lincoln,” Aguilar told The Independent.
With the funds, NCRC will build new sidings in Nebraska, Aguilar said.
“There would be one outside of Grand Island, one in Central City, one in Columbus and one in Brainard, and it would help alleviate a lot of the backup problems we have in Grand Island,” he said.
Additional sidings would improve safety at railroad crossings and improve traffic congestion, as well, Ashworth said.
“That’s what frustrates drivers and pedestrians most, when trains are blocking the crossings,” she said. “People are generally trying to hurry and get where they’re going, and we just want everyone to be safe, so if we can move trains efficiently through Grand Island that would help our drivers.”
Ashworth explained that it was Central Nebraska Railroad Co. that reached out to her.
“They’re one of my partners here in town. They help me out a lot, so I try to pay that back,” she said. “And anytime I can help the railroads run more smoothly and more efficiently and safer in Nebraska, I am all for it. I support it 100%.”
Aguilar confirmed that it was Ashworth who directed CNRC to his office.
The improvements would benefit Grand Island and Nebraska, Aguilar said.
“With the problems we have with trains having to stop to unload to the different industries in Grand Island and causing backups of traffic, we don’t have near enough overpasses and underpasses to move traffic efficiently because of those backups,” he said.
Ashworth applauded Aguilar for his support of the project.
“He’s always thinking about, ‘How can I help the community?’ That’s how I knew he would be a wonderful person to get to support this because he truly believes in and supports the people of Grand Island,” she said.
Ashworth said NCRC should know within 30 days if they have been awarded the grant.