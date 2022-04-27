Grand Island Independent, Central Catholic journalists win statewide awards

Grand Island was well-represented in the 2022 Nebraska Press Women Communication Contest.

Awards were given Saturday during the NPW conference in York, Nebraska. Grand Island Independent staffers Bette Pore (retired), Terri Hahn and Jessica Votipka were all recognized in the professional contest. There were 121 total entries, first-place winners advancing to the National Federation of Press Women contest. Those results will be announced at the NFPW conference, held in Fargo, North Dakota, in late June.

Altogether, Pore, Hahn and Votipka received 29 awards. Votipka won second reserve sweepstakes behind champion Lori Potter (Kearney Hub) and reserve champion Mary Jane Skala (Kearney Hub).

Student-journalists from Grand Island Central Catholic were also recognized for their work. Attending the conference to represent GICC was GICC journalism advisor Barb Yager-Wach, who is wrapping up her final year teaching at GICC.

Independent staff awards

Terri Hahn, features editor

First place: Informational column, “Salute the kernel; Stone fruit season coming to an end;” headlines; publication editing, Grand Island Independent. July 11, 2021.

Second place: Editing, newspaper section, Agriculture & Business pages; page design, “New life for an old library.”

Third place: General column, “BLT season and I couldn’t be happier” and “These soupy taters from Sparks, not the South;” editing, newspaper section, “Occasions”; page design, newspaper, Holiday Color.

Honorable mention: Feature, “A place for the arts: Merrick Arts Council brings variety of performances to Central City;” special articles - food, “The Age of Asparagus;” informational column: “Fish Fry Fridays” and “Cooked ground beef cuts prep time.”

Bette Pore, senior editor (retired)

First place: Editorial/opinion, “Free speech vital for student journalists;” newspaper regularly edited by entrant; page design.

Second place: Editorial/opinion: “Legislature actions must be in public.”

Jessica Votipka, Features/education reporter

First place: In-depth reporting, “Teacher-student race disparity at Grand Island Public Schools;” special articles - hobby, crafts, construction, design, “Shelter from the storm;” special articles - sports, “Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling.”

Second place: Continuing coverage or unfolding news, “Proposed health education guidelines;” personality profile, more than 500 words, “From ballfields to cornfields;” special articles - education, “Broken Bow bond issue proposed;” special articles - food, “Fried foods, friends at the state fair;” special articles - green/environmental, “CCC fungal vessel floats;” photographer/writer, “Stitched together.”

Third place: Feature, “World domination, waste elimination;” special articles - business, “Car wash dream becomes reality.”

Honorable mention: Special articles - arts and entertainment, “Instrument inspired by nature;” special articles - history, “Putting Abbot’s visage on a coin;” special articles - science/technology, “Interest in welding helping student enter workforce.”

Grand Island Central Catholic student awards

Angela Messere, senior

Second place: Single-page newspaper layout (Voice of the Crusaders)

Honorable mention: opinion story on mental health.

Kajetan Hubl, junior

Honorable mention: Yearbook copywriting, “Sharing her Faith;” yearbook copywriting, “October Sports.”

Ayonya Birthi, junior

Honorable mention: yearbook, “Student Life;” yearbook, “December Varsity Sports.”

The Grand Island Central Catholic student newspaper, "The Lance," recently published the 2021-2022 school year final issue (April). Read at: https://tinyurl.com/549a8acs