Big things occur when leaders "see an opportunity and confidently pursue it," Cindy Johnson said at Thursday night's Grand Island Chamber of Commerce annual meeting.

Johnson, who is the Chamber's president, said Grand Island should always be looking for, or creating, opportunity. As examples, she pointed to the building of the Heartland Events Center, the development of Prairie Commons, the upcoming Conestoga Marketplace, the redevelopment of the Veterans Home campus and the arrival of the Nebraska State Fair.

She also cited Grand Island's cooperative education program with Wayne State College.

That partnership came about because Mayor Roger Steele and others recognized "the absence of a four-year college was stifling our ability to attract and retain young professionals," she said.

Johnson also mentioned the arrival of Grand Island Casino Resort. When the opportunity came along, "Fonner Park was prepared and very strategic in identifying their casino operator, ensuring they were a good fit for central Nebraska."

Civic-minded Grand Island leaders recognized the need to restore the luster of Conestoga Mall and return it to being the "invigorating shopping center it was." Woodsonsia, a Nebraska company, was contacted by these leaders, which ultimately resulted in Woodsonia purchasing the mall.

"With private and public investments, we can now look forward to a $220 million complete overhaul of the site. We will once again have the energized retail presence we can all be proud of, and that attracts people to our community for their shopping, professional services, educational needs and entertainment choices," Johnson said.

"At the same time we are realizing quality growth, we must address our challenges to move forward. This past year, we learned firsthand the importance of preparedness," she said.

American Rescue Plan Act funds were available to nonprofit organizations that had been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Various Grand Island community organizations ended up with some money, "but for the most part were shut out. While others across the state saw hundreds of thousands and even millions of dollars come their way, Grand Island was not so fortunate.

"We learned a hard lesson. Funding is influenced by senators before legislation is even written," Johnson said. "We must ensure Grand Island is at the legislative table, confident of our potential growth opportunities and expecting that state officials, through our senators' leadership, understand Grand Island's success is Nebraska's success. Collectively, we have strengthened our resolve to be better prepared when the next opportunity arises."

The Chamber of Commerce, the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. and Grand Island Tourism have partnered with Grow Grand Island and business leaders to hire a lobbying firm "to increase our visibility, communicate our needs and ask the state to assist in addressing our challenges," Johnson said.

"For too long and particularly in the last two years, we have watched significant funds make their way to eastern Nebraska. Grand Island should not be hesitant to ask for funding for initiatives that are important to our city and important to the state."

The city's legislative focus centers on funding for affordable housing, the cooperative internship program, funding for the planned sports complex, improvements to the livestock buildings on the Fonner Park campus and infrastructure to facilitate development of the Cornhusker Industrial Park.

If any one of those goals is successful, "it will have a significant impact on Grand Island," Johnson said.

"Identifying ways to grow Hall County has resulted in stronger ties between organizations and enhanced communication with our elected officials," she said.

"It feels good to know our community is on the path to our next level of development. With an openness amongst and between partners, we are discussing ways to collaborate on community amenities so important to recruiting and retaining young adults, families and baby boomers."

Projects such as a new swimming pool seem "less daunting when all are at the table and working together," she said.

Outdoor recreation enhancements are being discussed by local and state officials, along with local hike and bike enthusiasts.

Johnson suspects that Grand Island's next 150 years will be a continuation of the progress the city has already made.

"Our community is not prepared to settle for mediocrity. We are not willing to be complacent," she said.

"There are projects in the pipeline, such as eastbound air service," Johnson said. "Can community support be galvanized to get to this next level? And if we do, will this bring far greater benefits than we can even imagine?"

She talked about other "forward-moving initiatives that will bring a greater Grand Island." Those include the new Central Catholic elementary school, the Pirnie Inclusive Playground and children's museum.

"Our new entryway signs are contemporary and eye-catching, and tell our residents and visitors alike that we are a proud and progressive community."

Festoon lighting and the attractive Amur Plaza "also establish a sense of place and pride. These initiatives, both large and small, demonstrate the growth and vitality of Grand Island."

The Chamber, she said, is helping to fuel the success of the local business community.

No one knows what the next 150 years will bring.

"But I am confident we have the strategic, intentional, focused leadership, public and private, with partners from across all sectors that will drive prosperity for our community," Johnson said.

Five hundred people attended the banquet at Riverside Golf Club.

Also at the meeting, GTA Insurance Group was named Business of the Year. The Outlier Award was presented to Heartland United Way.