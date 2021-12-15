Grand Island is getting its second Starbucks on South Locust

Grand Islanders soon will have another place to pick up a Caffe Americano or a Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Frappuccino.

The city’s second Starbucks is under construction on South Locust Street, in front of Bosselman Enterprises.

Bosselman is building the structure and will own the land and the building. The business will be operated by Starbucks.

The existing Starbucks is at 206 Wilmar Ave.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think they just wanted one on the other side of town, and they were looking for one with easy access on and off Locust Street,” said Charlie Bosselman of Bosselman Enterprises.

“We’re glad to have them out in front of our place,” Bosselman said.

He believes the coffee shop will increase traffic along Locust Street.

With a casino coming and Fonner Park and the State Fair nearby, “I think it’ll be a good addition for all that stuff,” he said.

“Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers,” the company wrote in an e-mail.

The store will employ 25-30 partners, or employees, and will include a drive-through.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.