Grand Island JAG students work toward brighter futures

Sherah Piercy knows what it’s like to finish high school and have a rough road ahead without a map for life.
“I also didn’t go to college until my 30s. I was a single parent, I had a tough road, but it landed me here. I’m very happy with how my story turned out,” she said.
Piercy is Grand Island Senior High’s JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) career specialist. Currently JAG Nebraska operates 14 programs, representing eight school districts, preparing students for life after graduation.
“I was, for a long time, that person who instead of learning from other people’s mistakes, was the one making the mistakes,” Piercy said. “I do talk a lot about how we can learn from the mistakes we’ve made so far. We analyze a lot of things and analyze a lot of people’s lives.”
Leadership development, emotional awareness and other opportunities for growth are cultivated in JAG classrooms. Students also learn how to write important job search documents like a resume and cover letter.
This week Josie Young, Nebraska Workforce Development youth coordinator for Greater Nebraska, came to Piercy’s JAG classes to offer advice and share information about resources. “I’m letting them know where we’re at and what we can do for them to give them some foundation to hit the ground running,” Young said. “I’m building those relationships and getting the word out there that we are available.”
The partnership between GISH’s JAG program and Nebraska Workforce Development, which has until this point consisted primarily of emails, is helping students find opportunities, Piercy said. “There are so many different things to offer that people aren’t aware of, so we’re working on a partnership. I’ve been referring some of my follow-up students to her, and just decided to be a good thing to get her in here with my students. They may be more likely to reach out to her if they know who she is.”
According to JAG Nebraska, JAG graduates are 2.3 times more likely to be employed full time, thanks to encouragement and support for students like GISH junior Ridwan Salad. “We learn to do whatever we like in the world, what career we want, what college we want to go to. They help us even if we’re out of college,” Salad said.
Miley Effing, a senior at GISH, joined JAG out of curiosity, but has stuck with it for the benefits. “It’s a class that prepares you for life after high school – not just graduate and stay at home, but tries to make you know what your interests are, and then push you toward it.”
Offering guidance is the driving force behind JAG, Piercy said. “We want to help these students be successful on the path that’s going to be best for them, if they don’t really know what they want to do and they need that supportive person in their life. My role is to be more than a teacher.”
Part of student learning comes from project-based learning activities. During a class session Thursday, students watched a clip from The Lorax, then identified and discussed problems in the movie. Piercy then posed her students the questions: “Look at your own community. Look at your school or your neighborhood or Grand Island as a whole. What are the problems?”
Students then did a “words on the wall” activity, taking their answers to those questions and working together to post them on the wall.
There are currently 40 GISH students in JAG. Last year, Piercy said, there were about 20. While there is something for everyone, not every student gets in, Piercy said. “I go through an interview process. The main thing I’m looking for is that they want to be in the program. I am not looking for students that are looking for a class that they can come in and just sleep all day. It’s a safe space, but there are some expectations.”
Piercy said she has made adjustments for her students. “I had some essays that were due last semester and a couple of students that really, really struggled with the writing piece of that.” In lieu of a written essay, Piercy had the students come in during a free period and respond to the essay questions orally. “I took notes of how they were answering and graded them based on how well they answered,” Piercy said. “They articulated themselves a lot better orally than they did on paper. It made a big difference in what their grade would have been if I had insisted, no, this is an essay you have to write.”
The program – and Piercy – are flexible and offer something for all students, including service projects. Anisa Omar, a junior at GISH, said, “It’s open for people to come and be in a group to participate, and help in the community with other people.”
While her relationship with GISH’s JAG program is still new, Young said she sees possibilities on the horizon for both students and GISH JAG itself. “I hope the program grows and develops to let kids know there’s opportunities out there – to not just finish and be done, to not let something hold you back.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.