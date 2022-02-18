Grand Island JAG students work toward brighter futures

Part of student learning comes from project-based learning activities. During a class session Thursday, students watched a clip from The Lorax, then identified and discussed problems in the movie. Piercy then posed her students the questions: “Look at your own community. Look at your school or your neighborhood or Grand Island as a whole. What are the problems?”

Students then did a “words on the wall” activity, taking their answers to those questions and working together to post them on the wall.

There are currently 40 GISH students in JAG. Last year, Piercy said, there were about 20. While there is something for everyone, not every student gets in, Piercy said. “I go through an interview process. The main thing I’m looking for is that they want to be in the program. I am not looking for students that are looking for a class that they can come in and just sleep all day. It’s a safe space, but there are some expectations.”