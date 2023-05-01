The owners of Grand Island's JoAnn store are urging Woodsonia and the Community Redevelopment Authority to allow the store to continue to operate where it is.

A public relations firm issued a statement Monday on behalf of JoAnn's parent company, Ohio-based Jo-Ann Stores. The statement was issued by DeVries Global, which is headquartered in New York City.

"In regard to the Conestoga Mall renovation, JoAnn was looking forward to both the mall renovation project and to continue serving our loyal customer base," the statement reads. "We have been a part of the Grand Island community, and specifically the Conestoga Mall, for more than 20 years. We currently employ 14 team members at this location and have employed countless others over the past two-plus decades.

"JoAnn has also supported the community and the state of Nebraska with several philanthropic efforts," the statement says. "Due to our longstanding relationship with the Grand Island community, we provided options that allowed the renovation project to go forward while also being fair to our team. We would implore that Woodsonia and the CRA reconsider its position and allow JoAnn to continue serving Grand Island community members at the Conestoga Mall."

On April 7, the owners of JoAnn sued Woodsonia Real Estate, which owns Conestoga Mall, seeking to remain where it is for the duration of its lease.

According to a local employee, JoAnn's lease runs until 2027. JoAnn has been in the mall since 2011.

A February letter from Omaha lawyer Greg Scaglione, representing Woodsonia, indicates that JoAnn's space will be substantially remodeled once it's vacated.

Therefore, JoAnn must permanently relocate to a different location, Scaglione wrote.

"Certainly, the governmental agencies involved strongly desire that Woodsonia and JoAnn reach a mutual and amicable termination of Jo-Ann's lease," Scaglione wrote. "If that does not happen, the government agencies will exercise eminent domain powers to take Jo-Ann's entire leasehold interest in exchange for fair compensation as defined and provided by the Nebraska Constitution and laws."

Earlier in the letter, Scaglione wrote that settlement negotiations between Woodsonia and Jo-Ann "have made no meaningful progress because Jo-Ann has made unreasonable financial demands on Woodsonia.

The letter seeks to help JoAnn better understand its right to fair compensation under Nebraska law and under the lease.

The letter says JoAnn's "prior financial demands are inconsistent with what Jo-Ann is entitled to under Nebraska law and Jo-Ann's lease for a total taking of Jo-Ann's leasehold," Scaglione wrote.

The letter indicates that JoAnn is currently paying reduced rent of 50% due to the previous lessor's "failure to meet the co-tenancy requirement (permitted rent reduction because key tenants and/or a certain number of tenants have left the Conestoga Mall, thus one of the reasons for the redevelopment)."

Woodsonia, based in Elkhorn, bought the mall from its previous owner, Namdar Realty Group, headquartered in Great Neck, New York.