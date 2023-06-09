If you want to shop at Grand Island's JoAnn store, you'd better get there by Sunday at 6 p.m.

Signs inside JoAnn indicate the store is closing Sunday. "At this time we are NOT relocating," the sign says.

A store employee said staffers have not been told about a new location.

Next week, employees will pack up the store's merchandise and furnishings.

JoAnn will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

If the store does reopen somewhere in Grand Island, it would probably take at least two months.

It's clear the JoAnn store has a following. The store was fairly busy on Friday.

A shopper, who asked that her name not be used, said she is very disappointed about the decline in shopping options.

She said the plan for Conestoga Marketplace was well thought out. "But they didn't consider what was going to happen enough, in my opinion," said the woman, who's lived in Grand Island since 1967.

With the closure of Dillard's, JC Penney and Sears. "There's nowhere for women to shop for a good department store," she said.

"Now they're taking away JoAnn's, the biggest place we have for sewing," she said.

"I'm really disgusted. For a metropolitan city, what do we have to offer other than gaming and horse races? The shopping's terrible," she said. "I'm shopping elsewhere. I have to go to Lincoln and Omaha to get what I want."

She likes the material sold at JoAnn. "If you need something for quilting, you can come out and find it."

She likes the crafts and the items she needs for her Cricut device. Long ago, she bought a sewing machine from the JoAnn store.

She's heard people refer to Dillard's and Hallmark as "old-people stores."

"Well, what do you think we have in Grand Island?" she said. "We have a lot of retired people here."

After Sunday, the closest JoAnn store will be in Lincoln. People can also shop at www.joann.com.

Banners outside Conestoga Mall remind people that the south end of the mall is still open.

One of the banners lists 13 stores that are still open for business. They are American Eagle, King Fade, Buckle, LensCrafters, Claire's, Maurice's, The Children's Place, MBA Fashion, Glik's, Pro Image Sports, Hallmark Gold Crown, Tradehome Shoes and the Incredible Bulk.