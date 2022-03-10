Grand Island, Kearney men representing area on state chamber board

Michael Schaefer of Grand Island and Derek Rusher are two of 13 new members serving on the NE Chamber Board of Directors

Schaefer is a plant manager for CNH Industrial and represents District 4.

Rusher is the president and CEO of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce and serves as the NE Chamber’s association president and Small Business Council chair

Directors are nominated by existing board members and elected by the broader NE Chamber membership to serve three-year terms. In addition to promoting economic growth across the state, the NE Chamber Board of Directors establishes the association’s policies with input from members, including 12 policy councils.