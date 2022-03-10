 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Grand Island, Kearney men representing area on state chamber board

  • 0

Michael Schaefer of Grand Island and Derek Rusher are two of 13 new members serving on the NE Chamber Board of Directors

Schaefer is a plant manager for CNH Industrial and represents District 4.

Rusher is the president and CEO of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce and serves as the NE Chamber’s association president and Small Business Council chair

Directors are nominated by existing board members and elected by the broader NE Chamber membership to serve three-year terms. In addition to promoting economic growth across the state, the NE Chamber Board of Directors establishes the association’s policies with input from members, including 12 policy councils.

+1 
Michael Schaefer

Michael Schaefer
+1 
Derek Rusher

Derek Rusher
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Facebook is losing users

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts