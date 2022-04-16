Grand Island Kennel Club brings nearly 600 dogs to Fonner Park Saturday

Happiness is a warm puppy, Peanuts cartoonist Charles Schultz once said, and visitors to Fonner Park’s Pinnacle Bank Expo Center Saturday had their choice to admire.

Grand Island Kennel Club is hosting all-breed dog shows and obedience and rally events during the Easter weekend with 572 dogs participating Saturday and 640 total show entries.

Today, 552 dogs are scheduled to participate with 594 total entries.

Confirmation judging took place inside the arena through Saturday with judges rating breeding dogs according to the breed standards set by the American Kennel Club.

“A lot of people don’t know what the breed standard is or what they’re supposed to look like or their colors,” explained Dawn Mieth, GI Kennel Club show chair. “The judges are here to observe each dog and check it to the standard of what AKC says each breed is supposed to look like.”

Among other criteria, the judges consider function, if the dog has the correct build, moves correctly and has the right colors.

“A lot of breeds are certain colors, like labs. Black, yellow, chocolate. Any other color is a disqualification,” Mieth said. “A lot of people don’t know that, that there’s an actual breed standard that they should be bred to.”

People are surprised when they see, for example, a Labrador that meets AKC standards.

“They’re used to seeing them really skinny, tall, lanky, thin heads, and they’re supposed to be short, stocky, broad, big head. That’s what the AKC standard says,” Mieth said.

The weekend is also a way for owners to celebrate their lovely dogs, said Donna Paneitz, a GI Kennel Club member and member of the Airedale Terrier Club of America.

“You love your dogs, and you breed your dogs to be at the breed standard and you want to prove that your dog is good enough to be bred to make beautiful puppies,” said Paneitz.

There’s also the camaraderie shared by owners.

“I see the same people from show to show, and it becomes your family,” she said.

Bridgid Nolan of Ansley brought seven Australian Shepherds to show Saturday.

There’s much work that goes into preparing for a confirmation, Nolan shared.

“It’s a lot of bathing and grooming, practice getting them comfortable walking on leashes and just being in an environment where there’s a lot of stuff going on,” she said.

The effort is worth it for owner and pet, though.

“It’s nice to have one-on-one bonding time with your dog, and just being able to go out and do something fun with them,” Nolan said.

William Fisher of Lincoln brought six Portuguese Water Dogs. In the confirmation, he exhibited Labradors.

For Fisher, it’s another fun activity he gets to enjoy with his beloved pets.

“These are our pets,” he said. “They live with us. They’re with us in our beds and wrapped around our chairs when we’re at work, and it’s just fun to do more exciting things, have more bonding moments with them.”

Representation is important, as well.

“We’re proud of the Portuguese Water Dog breed, and we want to make sure we want to represent them the best as possible,” he said.

The great joy of being a dog owner is the dogs’ excitement, Fisher said.

“It’s the never-ending love they keep giving you,” he said. “Being gone 10 seconds or five hours and seeing their excitement and joy for every little thing is warming.”

The weekend also features FastCAT (Coursing Ability Test), a special time trial event.

Dogs participate in a sprint that uses a wire with a plastic bag on it that the dog chases.

They’re awarded points based on breed and size, and can earn titles through AKC, said GI Kennel Club President Doug Jensen.

“The dogs absolutely love it,” he told The Independent. “You have to have somebody at the start to release the dog and someone catches the dog, and I’ve always been the release guy who holds the dog. It’s all you can do to hold them because they want to do it so bad. They just go crazy. It’s fun.”

FastCAT is a separate service, not associated with GI Kennel Club or American Kennel Club, noted Jensen.

“It’s an outfit that comes out, and that’s all they do,” he said. “They have timing equipment, they set it all up, and you pay a fee to go through it.”

Mieth, who shows and breeds Labrador Retrievers and French Bulldogs, lauded the event, saying the best thing about it is getting to be around so many dogs.

“That’s why we do this,” she said, “just to exhibit the beauty of every breed.”

Grand Island Kennel Club’s confirmation and obedience event continues today, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Fonner Park’s Pinnacle Expo Center, 700 E. Stolley Park Road, in Grand Island.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.