Grand Island Kennel Club Dog Show looking for the best of the best

Owners show dogs that they believe are the best representation of a written standard compiled and approved by authorities in the breed’s parent club, Harsch said.

During the years, she has seen many of the same dogs in various shows, but “every show is a new challenge. I don’t know who else is entered. Someone else with a top show dog might be passing through town and decide to enter. It’s all one judge’s opinion at that moment. Your idea of perfect animal, may be different from the judge’s. You just hope and say prayers,” she said.

‘Finely tuned athletes’

Harsch calls her show dogs “finely tuned athletes.” She feeds them a commercial pet food and added supplements for their coats, skin, teeth and more, “like what an athlete would eat when he or she is competing.”

Each dog has its own training regiment. “Puppies can handle a few minutes a day, but they are wiggly and squiggly and fun, and I don’t want to ruin that personality of ambition,” she said. As they mature, workouts stretch to 20 or 30 minutes a day to improve their skills in the ring.