Grand Island landfill getting new compactor

“It’s operated pretty hard all the time, so we have a guaranteed buyback, whenever we buy one, where the vendor will buy it back for a set amount, so we can project our costs,” he said.

The City Council also approved the purchase of a utility work machine for the Solid Waste Division, a Bobcat 5600.

“It’s basically like a vacuum cleaner that you drive along in the right of way, sucking up all the paper and stuff that flies off the vehicles running trash,” Collins said.

The new work machine will cost $61,414.70.

“It’s a much smaller piece of equipment,” he said. “It’s like what you see along the roads. (The Streets Department) uses them to haul stuff in and out. This one just has the vacuum on the back.”

The purchase replaces one that has been in service with the city for about 17 years.

“It’s not as critical. If it breaks down, we can manually pick up trash. It’s not as cost-effective, but it’s not fatal,” Collins said. “If the compactor breaks down, we no longer have a landfill until we have a new one. These things take quite a while to get in once you’ve ordered them.”

As a standard purchase, the new Bobcat should arrive within a couple of months.