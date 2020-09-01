Grand Island library director Steve Fosselman retiring

During the last three decades, he has overseen the expansion of computer technology and the greater transition to digital media and online services.

“That will be done in coordination with the city library board,” he said. “Because it’s a two-step process, the library board and city will cooperate with one another in doing the search, then that person who is selected would be approved by the library board, and that recommendation would come to the city for approval by the mayor and city council.”