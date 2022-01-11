Grand Island Library staff members share their favorites

Can you believe that 2021 is over and 2022 is just beginning?

It was a busy year for us at the Grand Island Public Library, and 2022 looks to be even busier. However, some of the staff took the time to recommend their favorite books and DVDs from the past year.

How many of them are on your list of to-read or watch?

Library Director Celine Swan recommends “American Dirt,” by Jeanine Cummins, the story of a well-off bookstore owner in Acapulco who has to flee Mexico for the United States with her young son to escape the cartels. It really makes you think about the struggles of others and what we take for granted in our own lives.

Several of our assistants offered their favorites.

Lori suggests “Anxious People,” by Fredrik Backman. This is “at the top of my favorite book list,” she said. “I thoroughly enjoyed the audio version. He (Backman) does an amazing job of developing his characters. It made me laugh and cry.” “Anxious People” is the story of eight anxious strangers, stuck in an apartment open house as police search for a would-be bank robber who seems to be one among them. The audiobook is narrated by Marin Ireland.