Grand Island Library staff members share their favorites

Can you believe that 2021 is over and 2022 is just beginning?
It was a busy year for us at the Grand Island Public Library, and 2022 looks to be even busier. However, some of the staff took the time to recommend their favorite books and DVDs from the past year.
How many of them are on your list of to-read or watch?
Library Director Celine Swan recommends “American Dirt,” by Jeanine Cummins, the story of a well-off bookstore owner in Acapulco who has to flee Mexico for the United States with her young son to escape the cartels. It really makes you think about the struggles of others and what we take for granted in our own lives.
Several of our assistants offered their favorites.
Lori suggests “Anxious People,” by Fredrik Backman. This is “at the top of my favorite book list,” she said. “I thoroughly enjoyed the audio version. He (Backman) does an amazing job of developing his characters. It made me laugh and cry.” “Anxious People” is the story of eight anxious strangers, stuck in an apartment open house as police search for a would-be bank robber who seems to be one among them. The audiobook is narrated by Marin Ireland.
Irasema enjoyed “Eat a Peach,’ by David Chang. This memoir details the life of the well-known chef who grew up the son of Korean immigrants in Virginia, his discovery of his love of food, how he built his successful restaurants, and his struggles with his own mental health.
Elle recommends “The Lost Apothecary,” by Sarah Penner. This historical mystery also has elements of fantasy as Caroline, an aspiring historian in London, discovers a 200-year-old apothecary that helped women take revenge on the men who wronged them.
Nicci says “The Queen’s Thief,” series by Megan Whalen Turner is one you shouldn’t miss. This fantastical series follows Gen, a master thief, who has the ability to steal anything and his adventures putting his talents to use.
Nicci said, “the book came out in the fall of 2020, so I had to listen to the whole series again. It is one I can go back to over and over again and still love.” The first book in the series is, “The Thief.”
If you want to give manga a try, Jackie enjoys “Chi’s Sweet Home,” written and illustrated by Kanata Konami. It is about a kitten named Chi who gets separated from her mom and siblings one day. As Chi tries to find her family, she is adopted by a young boy, and learns all about her new life and people in her new surroundings.
Laura Fentress, our youth and family services librarian, also weighed in. She suggests “How Do You Live,” by Genzaburo Yoshino, first published in 1937. “This was translated into English for the first time this year,” she said. “On its surface, it’s a simple slice-of-life story about a boy navigating life after death of his father with guidance from his caring uncle. But it also asks big questions about humanity, ethics, and what a good life looks like.”
Finally, if you are need a new television series, one of my new mystery favorites is “Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators,” from BBC One. This light-hearted mystery follows grumpy private investigator Frank Hathaway and rookie sidekick Lu Shakespeare as they investigate mysteries all across the English countryside.
Available on both DVD and through Hoopla, this is perfect for mystery fans who want to solve crimes without all of the gritty details and gore.
We hope you have a happy and safe holiday season, and rediscover some old favorites and find some new at the library in 2022. Happy New Year!
Shaun Klee serves as the adult and technical services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at ShaunK@gilibrary.org