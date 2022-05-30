Grand Island library summer reading program begins June 7

Grand Island Public Library invites children who have just finished kindergarten through fifth grade to register for the library’s seven-session Summer Reading Enrichment program.

Part of the library’s summer program offerings, Summer Reading Enrichment is designed to encourage elementary-aged kids to keep up their reading skills over the summer while school is out. Participants will enjoy presentations and activities with special guests before splitting off into peer groups to read with volunteers.

Summer Reading Enrichment is held on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. from June 7 through July 26. There is no program on July 5.

Registration is required to attend. The registration deadline is June 7.

To register your child for Summer Reading Enrichment, call the Grand Island Public Library at 308-385-5333 or visit www.gilibrary.org. From the website, click on “Events” and register for the first Summer Reading Enrichment session on June 7. When you register your child, they will be signed up for all seven sessions, but not required to attend every session.

