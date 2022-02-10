Grand Island Library touts growth, workspace in annual report

In a presentation to Grand Island City Council Tuesday, Grand Island Public Library touted its growth and the success of its new makerspace during the pandemic.
Library Director Celine Swan presented the library’s annual report, which covers a period from Aug. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021.
Since opening, the makerspace has been a popular feature, Swan said.
“We have a lot of great equipment in there and we have a lot of community members coming in,” she said. “We’re doing a partnership with Central Community College. We have daycares, schools, book clubs come in, and they all want to make something using the equipment.”
The creative workspace includes a 3D printer, sublimation printer, CriCut Explore air cutting machine, and Bernina sewing machine, as well as robotics, coding and STEM kits.
“It’s really awesome all the things you can build and create,” Swan said. “We have a lot of youth really excited about using this equipment, so that’s really fun to work with them and have them come in and try that out.”
The library also cleaned up its membership records.
The total number of registered patrons dropped from over 35,000 to 31,553, but also increased by 1,118 new patrons during the report period.
Checkouts increased by 5.2% from 2020, with 227,708 total.
“That tells me that people are coming in and they’re checking out materials,” Swan said.
More printed items are checked out than ebooks or audiobooks, Swan noted. There were 97,727 print items borrowed versus 80,441 digital items checked out.
“People still love an actual book in their hands,” she said.
The library has also undergone a major technology overhaul.
Its public computers, all 11 to 13 years old, have been replaced.
“We’ve been writing grants,” she said. “There’s a lot of (American Rescue Plan Act) grants out there, so we’ve actually replaced all of our public computers and we’re going to be changing our self-checkout system.”
During the report period, 10,439 new items were added and 15,720 removed, including items that were worn, have been replaced or were non-circulating.
Grand Island Public Library had a proposed budget of $1.9 million with actual expenses of $1.68 million and revenues of roughly $75,000 during the report period.
The library has a staff of 21, Swan noted.
During 2021, the library also replaced its “out of date” HVAC system.
A new youth and family services librarian, Laura Fentress, was hired.
The library also changed its online system and public catalog from PTFS Bibliovation to The Library Corporation’s Library-Solution system.
“If you go to our website you can check that out and see how interactive and colorful that is, and it’s a lot easier for people to use,” Swan said.
GIPL also has increased its social media presence, hosting 120 virtual programs throughout the pandemic, Swan said.
The library’s board is now beginning to develop a new strategic plan.
Council member Mitch Nickerson applauded GIPL and its efforts.
“The library is one of those gems we have of the city that people take for granted,” he said. “The renovations and all that have really given the place a beautiful facelift. The makerspace, the computers, when I’m in there I notice a lot of people using it. You even have a meeting place where people can gather outside.”
He added, “A lot of good things are happening there, which I think is really exciting.”
Nickerson asked about the demographics checking out print materials, saying he was curious if it was mostly “older folks” or if young people were borrowing physical items, too.
Swan said it is both.
“We have a lot of families that come in,” she said. “Me, personally, I like a book in my hand, but there are people who never take a step into the library. They do everything from home. With COVID, I think a lot of people wanted to stay home.”
Mayor Roger Steele applauded library’s growth during the one-year period.
“I think that’s remarkable,” Steele said. “Adding 1,118 people in the course of a year is a very healthy statistic.”
For more information about Grand Island Public Library, visit www.gilibrary.org.