Grand Island Library touts growth, workspace in annual report

In a presentation to Grand Island City Council Tuesday, Grand Island Public Library touted its growth and the success of its new makerspace during the pandemic.

Library Director Celine Swan presented the library’s annual report, which covers a period from Aug. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021.

Since opening, the makerspace has been a popular feature, Swan said.

“We have a lot of great equipment in there and we have a lot of community members coming in,” she said. “We’re doing a partnership with Central Community College. We have daycares, schools, book clubs come in, and they all want to make something using the equipment.”

The creative workspace includes a 3D printer, sublimation printer, CriCut Explore air cutting machine, and Bernina sewing machine, as well as robotics, coding and STEM kits.

“It’s really awesome all the things you can build and create,” Swan said. “We have a lot of youth really excited about using this equipment, so that’s really fun to work with them and have them come in and try that out.”

The library also cleaned up its membership records.