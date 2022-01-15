 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island Literacy Council to host Scrabble tournment in February
Grand Island Literacy Council to host Scrabble tournment in February

The Literacy Council of Grand Island’s 12th annual Scrabble Tournament will be held Sunday, Feb. 27.

The tourney will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the council’s office, at 115 W. Charles St.

Organizers promise an afternoon of “food, prizes, laughter and wordplay fun.”

The entry fee until Feb. 3 is $75 per team. A team consists of up to three players.

Between Feb. 4 and 24, the entry fee is $90 per team. Individuals are welcome.

For information, call 308-675-3292.

