Grand Island Little Theater dramedy 'unique,' encourages making connections

Take advantage of the opportunity to get to know the people you see on a regular basis.

That’s the message of “This Random World,” which opens tonight at Grand Island Little Theatre.

GILT describes the play, written by Steven Deitz, as a dramedy. The play deals with connections we make, as well as missed connections.

“This Random World” combines comedy with moments that are “super-sad,” says director Steven Spencer. It can generate tears and laughter within a span of several moments.

“It is completely different than anything else I have ever read or done before,” said Spencer, who came across the play several years ago.

“It’s an inspiring show in many different ways. It makes you think about your own life — any choices you might have made or maybe different choices that you could have made. It’s just kind of a thought-provoking show.”

The show, set in contemporary times, has a cast of eight.

GILT was preparing to present “This Random World” in 2020. Three rehearsals were held before COVID-19 shut down the production.

Three members of that cast remain — Angie Jeffers, Kate Collins and Steve Stein.

Jeffers is glad that the play is “finally happening.”

Speaking about the show, Jeffers says many relationships in our lives are misunderstood. There are things we don’t know about.

But “if you can stop for a minute and look at relationships through other people’s point of view, the world would be a better place,” Jeffers said.

People will leave the theater wondering if there’s something they’ve missed in a relationship they have with someone else, Jeffers said. “Is there something that I could have done different that would have made that connection deeper and stronger and better?”

As they go through their own daily struggles, the characters’ actions are “directly influencing other people, whether they know it or not,” says cast member Laura Gregory.

Audience members get to see what the characters can’t — “how everything is interconnected,” she says.

At the end of the play, some characters realize “what they’ve done to affect each other, which is uniquely powerful,” Gregory says.

“This Random World” is cleverly written and funny, she said. But it also “deals with some dark stuff,” such as grief, loss and depression.

All of that is mixed into one play. “So it deals with the human experience, I guess,” Gregory said.

Actor Barry Carlson isn’t accustomed to being in shows like “This Random World.”

“Most of the plays I’ve been in have been comedies,” he said. So putting “actual emotion into something like this” has been a little different, he said.

The play partially involves the idea of serendipity.

Carlson, who teaches English at Westridge Middle School, always has loved that word, and the way “fate brings people together at the right times when you need it.”

If we don’t slow down and get to know other people, we’ll never know what those people “actually needed or what we needed from them,” Carlson said.

The world would benefit “if we just stop and ask for help or get to know people,” he said.

Actress Christina Foust watched an interview with the playwright.

Deitz, she said, wants to show how often we have “opportunities to connect with someone, but we don’t.”

It’s not hard to learn more about people, Foust said. Audience members will get to see how “that lack of connection happens and the lack of community happens,” Foust said.

Foust encourages individuals to make connections at Grand Island Little Theatre. She’d like to see more people join the cast and crew.

The community theater is “really fun, and it’s full of just an amazing group of people,” she said.

If people are looking for a place to “just play pretend and have fun they should come and join us,” Foust said.

The cast of “This Random World” also includes Amy Harris, Mike Bockoven and Tim Ward.

Jana Boyll Thompson is assistant director. The producer is Jeannee Mueller Fossberg.

