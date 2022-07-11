 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island Little Theatre awards night set for July 23

Grand Island Little Theatre will host its annual Appreciation and Awards Night on Saturday, July 23, at College Park, 3180 W. Highway 34.

A social starts at 6 p.m., with the annual meeting at 7. Awards will be presented starting at 8 p.m.

Ballots for the people’s favorites for the 2019-2020 and 2021-2022 seasons have been mailed to season ticket holders, advertisers and volunteers/working members.

If you volunteered, were a part of a cast and crew, bought a season ticket, or advertised in the program and did not receive a ballot, please call the GILT box office 308-382-2586 or 308-379-2015. People receiving ballots and voting must be 16 and older.

The cost for the evening is $5 per person. Please RSVP by calling the box office.

