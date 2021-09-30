Grand Island Little Theatre back live on stage Oct. 8

Tickets are now on sale for the Grand Island Little Theatre’s “The Big Bang,” the group’s first live performance since the spring of 2020.
Show times for this two-man musical comedy are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Oct. 8-9 and 15-16 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 and 17, in the College Park Auditorium.
Performed by its wacky creators Off Broadway, this frenetic entertainment is long on shtick and historical hilarity. Two friends try to sell their overblown musical production of the history of the world to prospective investors (the audience) in a borrowed New York City apartment. Eighteen side-splitting numbers portraying Attila the Hun, the building of the pyramids, Julius Caesar and Columbus, among others, give potential investors a taste of the impending extravaganza. The two actors, using makeshift costumes, sing and clown their way through inventive recreations of the past.
Starring in the show are Grant Pyper as Boyd Graham and Greg Sallans as Jed Feuer.
This is an encore performance of “The Big Bang,” as GILT first presented it in 2008. This show is presented as originally created. It contains outdated cultural depictions. Some people may consider it PG 13.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students 12 and younger, and can be purchased at Ace Hardware and Hy-Vee, by calling the box office at 308-382-2586, or at the door. Student tickets must be purchased at the box office. Group discounts are available.
Season tickets are also available; check online at githeatre.org.
For more information, Jeannee Mueller Fossberg, producer, at 308-379-2015.
Masks are recommended, but not required.
GILT plans auditions for holiday show
The Grand Island Little Theatre will host auditions for its Christmas who on Tuesday, Oct. 12, and Wednesday, Oct. 13,.
Audition times for “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon,” a comedy by Don Zolidis, are 7 to 8:30 p.m. and will be in the College Park Auditorium; use the backstage entrance on the southwest side of the building, door number 3.
Christmas is a time for magic and cherished traditions, like watching as many original TV movies as a human being can possibly endure. With an abundance of snowball fights, mistletoe and holiday lights, “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon” will give you the sugar rush of six Christmas movies all at once!
The cast includes seven men, seven women and two narrators (can be men or women), ages 18 and older. Directors can be flexible with ages. Be prepared to read a selection from the script (director’s choice).
Jim Truell will direct the show, with assistance from Elena Garcia. Jeannee Mueller Fossberg is the show’s producer.
Backstage help is also needed; stop by the auditions or contact the directors or producers.
Production dates are Dec. 8-12.
For more information, contact Truell at 308-380-1001 or jtruell@truelllaw.com; Garcia at elenakgarcia@yahoo.com; Mueller Fossberg at 308-379-2015.