Grand Island Little Theatre back live on stage Oct. 8

Tickets are now on sale for the Grand Island Little Theatre’s “The Big Bang,” the group’s first live performance since the spring of 2020.

Show times for this two-man musical comedy are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Oct. 8-9 and 15-16 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 and 17, in the College Park Auditorium.

Performed by its wacky creators Off Broadway, this frenetic entertainment is long on shtick and historical hilarity. Two friends try to sell their overblown musical production of the history of the world to prospective investors (the audience) in a borrowed New York City apartment. Eighteen side-splitting numbers portraying Attila the Hun, the building of the pyramids, Julius Caesar and Columbus, among others, give potential investors a taste of the impending extravaganza. The two actors, using makeshift costumes, sing and clown their way through inventive recreations of the past.

Starring in the show are Grant Pyper as Boyd Graham and Greg Sallans as Jed Feuer.

This is an encore performance of “The Big Bang,” as GILT first presented it in 2008. This show is presented as originally created. It contains outdated cultural depictions. Some people may consider it PG 13.