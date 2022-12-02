Grand Island Little Theatre comedy focuses on feisty friends

The six women characters in "The Hallelujah Girls" are supportive of each other, when they're not taking jabs at each other.

The Southern comedy is set at a day spa in Eden Falls, Georgia, where a group of longtime friends gather every Friday afternoon. The women have known each other since high school.

Cast member Coree Sattley loves the relationships between the women.

"They're great friends and they support each other," she said. But they also give each other a hard time.

One woman asks another if she's come in to get her talons done.

Christina Thornton likes the fact that the show focuses on the friendship between the women "who have known each other for so long. And I like the fact that they're all there for each other. They're always supporting one another. They really relish the time that they're together at the spa."

Thornton and other members of the cast also like doing a Southern accent.

The play, which has a cast of eight, begins its five-day run Wednesday night.

"The show is entertaining. It's funny and it carries a message of hope and opportunity and growth," said director Jim Truell.

He said it's a cross between "Golden Girls" and "Steel Magnolias."

The show is great at showing characters "laughing at each other and at the same time carries a message," Truell said.

"The Hallelujah Girls" has some interesting characters.

Carlene Travis, played by Kitt Collins, is a nail technician whose three husbands have "died in unexpected ways," Collins said. She is just getting back onto the dating scene.

Connie Sheehy plays Bunny Sutherland. "She gives a lot to her community, but she's just not the nicest person. She's a bit spiteful and a little bit mean," Sheehy says of her character.

Lisa Cantrell-Pebeck portrays Crystal Hart, who's "kind of an airhead." But she's a positive person who's fun and kindhearted, she said.

Cantrell-Pebeck, incidentally, is in her first show at Grand Island Little Theatre. "I usually help with the concessions," she said. Jeannee Mueller Fossberg, the show's producer, convinced Cantrell-Pebeck to go onstage.

Cantrell-Pebeck also liked the script. "We all love the storyline. The people are great. It's been fun."

The cast members enjoy being together.

"I like that I get to expand my GILT family," said Amy Hanquist Harris. "It's fun to get to know more people and get to be closer to people."

Hanquist Harris plays Sugar Lee Thompkins, who buys an abandoned church and turns it into a day spa, called Spa-Dee-Dah.

"She's a fixer. She's a mediator. She wants the world to be right." Hanquist Harris says of her character.

During the show, Thompkins displays just about every known emotion.

"Yeah, she's all over the place. I think she's going through a little something in her life," Hanquist Harris says.

One of their high school classmates has died. Knowing that tomorrow isn't guaranteed to any of us, Hanquist Harris' character decides to fulfill her longtime dream of opening a spa.

The women have "always stayed connected and come together to support their best friend in a business endeavor," says Cantrell-Pebeck.

It's an ensemble show, but Thornton has special praise for Harris Hanquist.

"She's the heroine. She owns the stage," Thornton said.

Hanquist Harris goes from being dramatic and sad "to being really comical. She's got a really good range in her skill set," Thornton said.

Collins says the play is "really funny, and because it's a Christmas show it's also very heart-warming."

Seeing "The Hallelujah Girls" is a good way to escape from the troubles of the world, Collins says. "It's a nice way to just kind of be happy for a little bit."

"I hope we have a good turnout. It's a great show," says Cantrell-Pebeck.

The two men in the show are Ty Havranek and Jerry Poels. The assistant director is Steven G. Spencer.

The scenes take place on holidays throughout the year.

Because of that, audience members are invited to wear outfits celebrating any holiday, including Halloween, Christmas, Valentine's Day, Easter, New Year's, Thanksgiving and St. Patrick's Day. Those who wear an outfit might win a prize.