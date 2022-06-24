Grand Island Little Theatre Jr. back with ‘Cheeseburger’ musical

After a two year hiatus, Grand Island Little Theatre Jr. is back.

GILT Jr. (a part of Grand Island Little Theatre) presents their fifth production and their first post-Covid show, “Life is Like a Double Cheeseburger” by Flip Kobler and Finn Kobler.

This production is a culmination of weeklong classes, workshops and rehearsals for students in 3-8 grades. These workshops, held from June 20 through today, included theatrical make up, set work, backstage, character creation, audition preparation, singing, choreography and more. The team in charge of the teaching is made up of certified teachers, paraeducators or former teachers from Grand Island and surrounding areas.

Director Dr. Elena Garcia has 20 years of teaching theater, but never a GILT Jr. play. Garcia moved to Grand Island two years ago and teaches at Barr Middle School.

She said she is excited to be directing the play, “After being here two years and not really getting to experience Grand Island, because of the pandemic, this year is great; I get to be involved in stuff.”

A compilation of 16 individual scenes and monologues all loosely centered on the metaphor meant to represent the many layers of human existence. The play is both comedic, and contemplative, healing and heartbreaking.

Garcia said the hardest part for the kids in this age group has been them memorizing their lines. She said she tells them it’s about doing a little at a time.

“With technology now, kids don’t memorize as much as they used to,” said Garcia. “We have to take them through it and teach them how to memorize.”

Garcia said she advises they learn it a chunk at a time. She said part of playing a character is coming out of your comfort zone as a person and becoming someone else for a little while.

“We tell them the person they are playing the play, is different then who they are (as a person) in real life,” said Garcia. “The way the character might talk, or move, or how old the person is, or what is their back story”

She added, “We want them to know the character is more than just lines on a paper.”

Garcia said that is the fun part, “We want them to think about this character beyond the script like what is their life like at home, etc.”

Monica Peters, music teacher at Grand Island Central Catholic said, she is thrilled to be a part of the production.

“This is my first time ever helping with GILT Jr,” said Peters, who has directed many plays over the years at the school and for GILT.

“The fact that we are adding the music, and the musical aspect, and not just what theater encompasses, so kids get interested in musicals at GICC or through GILT or wherever.”

Peters said her favorite part of the week of workshops and rehearsals is not only the music, but the dancing.

“We added chorography and soloists too,” she said. “It’s been really fun.”

Adrian Svitak, a student at GICC middle school, plays Ambrose as a bit of a quirky character. He said learning how to play the character was his favorite part of the week.

“He has a unique personality and what not,” said Svitak.

Svitak, who has never done a GILT Jr. production before, said he was encouraged by Peters during the school year to broaden his horizons.

“Mrs. Peters encourage a bunch of us in music class at the end of the year to try out, and I was convinced,” he said.

Svitak has to sing in the musical and said he doesn’t mind singing on stage in front of people. The hardest part for him was the style of music.

“In the song, ‘Carrying the Banner,’ it’s based off of ‘Newsies,’ and they speak a little differently.”

Abby Lewandowski, a student in the play, was in a GILT Jr. production in 2019. She said has had fun during the week of workshops and rehearsals.

“It’s been fun with all the people here and learning more about the theater.”

Lewandowski also said she learned a thing or two about props, and fighting scenes in movies and on T.V.

“They use illusions to hide how they made people look like they were getting hurt,” she said. “It was surprising how they did it.”

Garcia said she not only hopes the kids get to understand what theater is all about both on stage, back stage and off stage, but that they look and learn things differently in life.

“We realize not every kid is going to go on to be a Broadway or movie star,” Garcia said. “These are inference skills so what when they go back to school, it helps them with everything like reading between the lines, thinking about their lives and the things they know and applying that to everything they are reading.”

She also hopes it will help GILT stay strong and these kids will want to be part of shows, and continue that interest into adulthood.

“Life is Like a Double Cheeseburger” will run one day only, at 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday at College Park Auditorium, 3180 W Highway 34, Grand Island. The performances will be open to the public and the cost is $6 per person.

