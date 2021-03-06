Grand Island Little Theatre offers scholarship for graduating seniors

Seniors are eligible if they have been involved in a GILT production at some time, either on or off stage and/or a senior who is planning on pursuing a career in a fine arts area.

This scholarship is named after Catherine Fosket, one of the early members of the theater. “She truly loved the theater and was a volunteer in the true sense of the word,” GILT noted in a press release. “Rarely appearing on stage, Fosket worked behind the scenes as director, stage crew, box office, props and costumes. She was also instrumental in the establishment of the children’s theatre at the Liederkranz and the summer children’s theatre program offered in city parks. She believed every child should be exposed to the thrill and excitement of the theater.”