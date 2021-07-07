Grand Island Little Theatre to present ‘Almost, Maine,’ a quirky romantic comedy

If you’re tired of the summer heat, you might want to check out “Almost, Maine,” a play set on a cold, clear night in the middle of winter.
That’s just fine with cast member Jana Thompson.
“I love winter and I love snow,” Thompson said.
The play, which covers one 24-hour time period, consists of nine vignettes. So the six actors get to play multiple characters.
Thompson likes the variety.
“There’s several little, tiny shows within a big show, and they’re all related. So you get to see a bunch of different characters. It’s not just the same thing the whole time. So I like that. It’s a nice variety — a little bit of something for everyone,” she said.
Thompson says the play is “super-fun.”
This is the second time Patrick Crawford has directed “Almost, Maine.” He did the show five years ago at Hastings Community Theatre.
It has become one of his favorite plays.
“It is a quirky, funny, heartwarming romantic comedy,” Crawford said, adding that it’s “quite charming.”
The show, he said, is about people falling in love, falling out of love and “love happening when you least expect it.”
So maybe theatergoers who don’t expect it will fall in love with this show.
Crawford said he believes “our audience will enjoy it.”
The GILT summer show was written by John Cariani.
The assistant director of the production is Jim Truell. Jeannee Mueller is producer.
Several “Almost, Maine” cast members have worked with Crawford in Hastings.
One of them is Jesse Nielsen, who was in the Hastings production of “Almost, Maine.”
Each vignette is a show in itself, Nielsen said. “They’re all just really good.”
He said he has been around “some shows that weren’t that great.” But this one is solid. He has no problem encouraging people to come because it’s “really entertaining and fun.”
Sedayn Bennett and Tyson Havranek also have worked with Crawford.
“Everybody at GILT is insanely talented,” said Havranek, who is news director at KRGI.
One of the characters played by Havranek, Jimmy, particularly resonates with him.
This is the third GILT show for Bennett, who lives in Harvard.
Cast member Kitt Collins, a deputy Hall County attorney, has been involved in the Grand Island theater for five years.
Why does she act?
“So much of what I do for work tends to be very depressing, and GILT is very upbeat,” Collins said. “The people here are really nice, and once you get involved they become like your family.”
“Almost, Maine” is the first in-person play GILT has presented in 16 months.
Everyone’s happy to get back into it, Crawford said.
“Our patrons are looking forward to seeing live theater again,” he said.
“Get out of the house,” Nielsen said, encouraging area theatergoers. “We’ve been cooped up for so long. It is a great show and you’ll enjoy it.”
Besides, live performance is “always kind of fun,” he said.
“I really love this show,” Collins said.
She saw her little sister perform in a production of “Almost, Maine” in their hometown of Pella, Iowa.
Collins said she is glad she saw that performance “because the stories are very heartwarming. They’re very emotional, and you’ll laugh, you’ll cry. There’s just a little bit of everything.”
Thompson has been acting at GILT for 20 years.
“I get to leap into a different world every now and then and pretend to be someone else,” she said.
When Thompson is acting, she gets to put “everything else on the back burner for a little bit” and enter into a different area.
“I’ve always liked to play make believe,” she said.
Her last show was two years ago.
“I have desperately missed it,” Thompson said.
Theater is her creative outlet. Performing allows her to expend “that creative energy” that “has been missing in my life. So this has been really helpful.”
If you’ve been wanting to get out into the world again, “this is a great place to start,” Thompson said. It’s a good way to be entertained by something outside the home.
Buying a ticket also would support an organization that, like many other entities, has “maybe suffered a little bit since COVID started,” she said.