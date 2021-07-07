Grand Island Little Theatre to present ‘Almost, Maine,’ a quirky romantic comedy

Why does she act?

“So much of what I do for work tends to be very depressing, and GILT is very upbeat,” Collins said. “The people here are really nice, and once you get involved they become like your family.”

“Almost, Maine” is the first in-person play GILT has presented in 16 months.

Everyone’s happy to get back into it, Crawford said.

“Our patrons are looking forward to seeing live theater again,” he said.

“Get out of the house,” Nielsen said, encouraging area theatergoers. “We’ve been cooped up for so long. It is a great show and you’ll enjoy it.”

Besides, live performance is “always kind of fun,” he said.

“I really love this show,” Collins said.

She saw her little sister perform in a production of “Almost, Maine” in their hometown of Pella, Iowa.

Collins said she is glad she saw that performance “because the stories are very heartwarming. They’re very emotional, and you’ll laugh, you’ll cry. There’s just a little bit of everything.”

Thompson has been acting at GILT for 20 years.