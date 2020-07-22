The city of Grand Island is considering a 2% increase for its non-union employees.
“This adjustment is more to keep the non-union members in line with the (pay) arrays that develop through the eight or nine different cities we compare it to,” said Finance Director Patrick Brown.
Options for dividing the 2% increase between wages and benefits were presented Tuesday to the City Council at a study session.
“Some of the options were, we increase wages 1% and increase what we put into their pension plan by 1%,” Brown told The Independent. “We could do that in (.5%) and (1.5%), too.”
A 2% cost-of-living adjustment for non-union employees will cost the city an additional $193,000.
If 1.5% goes to wages and .5% to pension, that total cost would be $184,000, with an annual savings of $92,000.
“If you put more into the pension, the city doesn’t have to kick in the FICA payroll tax, and that’s where the savings are for the city,” Brown explained.
A COLA increase is discussed every year as part of the city budget process.
“It’s equal pay within the organization. Because they have union contracts, they’ve negotiated increases. It’s keeping up with those,” Brown said. “It’s also keeping up with our cities that we compare with on wages.”
It is possible for the city to offer no increases this year.
“However,” Brown said, “there will come a time when we’ll have to catch them up, or they would be able to go to the (Commission of Industrial Relations) and file basically a complaint.”
Councilman Mitch Nickerson said he does not support giving only pension increases just to save the city money.
“The risk we run by affecting non-union differently than union is we end up with more unions, and we don’t need it,” Nickerson said. “We’ve got to treat people fairly and not segment them just because they don’t fall under the unions.”
Councilman Mike Paulick agreed, saying the city is able financially to provide the increase.
“I definitely don’t see why we would want to short our non-union employees and push them off to a union somewhere,” Paulick said.
Councilman Vaughn Minton had not been in favor of a COLA increase for this year, but said he has changed his mind.
“It’s just a way to reinforce with our employees that we’re thinking about them, trying to help them out in these tough times,” Minton said. “It’s not a lot of money, but it’s going to make a difference in their lives.”
Councilman Chuck Haase argued that increases in wages aren’t necessarily reflected dollar-for-dollar with health benefits, and suggested wage increases only.
Haase also spoke to the notion of non-union employees “being treated fairly.”
“You run a risk when city employee wages are running higher than the community wages that pay the taxes to support a city,” he said. “It’s about being part of a community. You run a risk when you refer to the unions as being the justification for wage increases. What if that’s higher than the rest of the community?”
The decision on a COLA is being left to the discretion of the city’s Finance Department.
Brown said the department has not made any determinations.
“We’re just kind of asking some of the employees what they would prefer,” he said.
No actions were taken Tuesday.
Any COLA increase, if decided, will be included in the city’s 2020-21 budget, which will be considered for approval later by the City Council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.