Grand Island City Council on Tuesday detailed $3.5 million in capital improvements for the city’s 2020-21 budget year.
— Public Works proposed $1.58 million in drainage-related projects.
The largest of those are the northwest flood control ($490,500), Capital Heights drainage ($300,000) and Capital Avenue drainage ($250,000) projects.
— Grand Island Fire Department budgeted $1.2 million.
The funds would be used for a Type 1 ambulance ($315,000), various machinery & equipment, and the planned Fire Station 2 addition ($350,000).
— Grand Island Police Department requested $524,315.
The funds would be used for an in-car mobile video system and body-worn cameras ($247,050), and six Ford Explorers, each roughly $45,000.
— Emergency Management budgeted $87,000, all for machinery and equipment.
— Streets Department is asking $877,702 for four dump trucks (about $465,000) and a street sweeper ($114,750), among other needs.
— Grand Island Public Library is asking for $720,000 to replace its 1974-era HVAC system.
— Parks Department is requesting $393,300 for two Jacobsen Turfcat mowers with cab ($30,500 each), a dump truck ($85,000), and a Toro Groundmaster ($87,300), among other expenses.
Making improvements to parks and trails
Parks improvement projects were also discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.
More than $1.6 million has been budgeted for city parks projects in 2021.
For 2021, the city is looking at a pickleball complex at the Veterans Athletic Complex ($350,000) and Heartland Public Shooting Park baffles ($485,000). The city would also spend $385,000 on a complex trail project and $100,000 on batting cages, both at the Veterans Athletic Complex.
Almost $1.48 million has been proposed for city parks projects for 2022.
For 2022, the city is looking at $525,000 for water park slides, $200,000 for George Park upgrades, and $200,000 for a splash pad.
“Ten years from now, we may have half a dozen splash pads because they’re that popular,” Parks and Recreation Director Todd McCoy told the council.
Revenue down but not as much as first feared
Revenue is still decreased due to the pandemic, Finance Director Patrick Brown told council members, but it was not as severe as it could have been.
“For the month of July, sales tax was down 7.3%,” he said. “In these times, we’ll take that.”
Licensing and permit was down 38% in July.
“It’s not a reliable income source,” Brown said. “It goes up and down. It just depends on building activity.”
Motor vehicle sales tax was down 61% in July.
“We’re still up,” Brown said. “The reason why we’re still up 12.6% is because of the increase of the 2018 sales tax.”
Food & Beverage revenue was “encouraging” in July, Brown said.
“We’re only down 15.5%,” he said. “If I remember correctly, two months ago it was like 60%. Year-to-date, we’re down 7.2%.”
No action was taken on the city’s 2020-2021 budget.
For the record
In other business:
— Council members voted unanimously to reject an increase in their annual compensation.
If approved, members would have been compensated $8,400 effective in December with the seating of the next council. The amount is paid out monthly in equal installments. Annual compensation for council members is $7,800, or $650 per month.
Council members voted against the ordinance because, due to the pandemic, the city will be borrowing from its reserves to meet a coming budget shortfall, and all agreed it would be the wrong time for any increase.
Former Mayor Jay Vavricek spoke against approving the ordinance.
“I’m somewhat dismayed as why this is being brought forward,” he said. “I don’t really care what the compensation is of council members. When I think about this going forward … This is a decision that’s going to be made tonight and I don’t know if people are going to respect it.”
He added, “You all sought to serve for the compensation that was earmarked.”
Vavricek also argued that it was a conflict of interest as most council members approving the ordinance would likely be in office when it took effect.
Mayor Roger Steele said the compensation increase was not for the mayor but only for council members.
Council Member Chuck Haase noted that the council has only had two pay increases in the past 19 years.
— The council also approved increased wages for the 2020-2021 year.
A salary ordinance is presented each year as part of the budget. Some wages are set as part of negotiated labor agreements and others through salary surveys that were conducted. Average union changes range from zero to 3%. The ordinance also includes changes to non-union positions. Changes reflect a 1% to 1.5% increase, along with classification specific adjustments.
The adjustments are part of a three-year plan to bring compensation closer to comparability of Grand Island’s array cities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.