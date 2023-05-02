It appears likely that Best Buy will continue to operate in its current location in Grand Island, but prospects for the JoAnn store are not as clear.

The attorney for Woodsonia Real Estate, which owns Conestoga Mall, says the city of Grand Island, the Community Redevelopment Authority and Woodsonia would all like to see Best Buy and JoAnn continue as part of the mall's redevelopment.

Negotiations are going better with Best Buy, though, than they are with JoAnn's owners, says Greg Scaglione of Omaha, who represents Woodsonia.

Best Buy and JoAnn both have existing leases "in the blighted and now-condemned mall," Scaglione said. Both leases contain certain provisions "that prohibit the redevelopment from happening," Scaglione said.

So the two existing leases have to end for redevelopment to move foward, Scaglione said.

Woodsonia has told Best Buy that "if we can terminate the existing lease and sign up a new lease for basically the same space, but with terms that complement the redevelopment instead of prohibit it, we're willing to do that," Scaglione said.

"We're not required to offer them a new lease. We could just through the condemnation process have the existing lease terminated. But we have offered them a new lease in the new mall," Scaglione said. "Right now there've been settlement offers exchanged regarding the terms of that new lease, and I would say we're very close."

If "reasonable minds continue to work together," Scaglione said, then "we hopefully will have a deal with Best Buy this week to keep them at the mall."

If an agreement is reached, Best Buy would remain in its current location. The store would have to close periodically as work is done on the sidewalk, utilities and parking lot.

Those closures won't be for extended periods of time. "They'll be able to keep their inventory and their equipment and their fixtures in place. So they don't have to completely move out, but they may have to close for a short period of time," Scaglione said.

"JoAnn is a different story," he said.

As with Best Buy, the current lease with JoAnn has "provisions in it that prohibit the redevelopment," Scaglione said. So that lease has to end for the mall redevelopment to continue, Scaglione said.

"JoAnn has two options that we're exploring with them," Scaglione said. "We have offered them a new lease or to help them relocate to another storefront in Grand Island. We've offered to pay to transition them to this new storefront or we've offered them a new lease in the new mall."

The situation with JoAnn differs from Best Buy's in that the fabric store's current building will be substantially altered. It would be demolished "and renovated on the inside,"Scaglione said.

"The outside facade would be new," he said. The result will be basically "a brand new store."

If the JoAnn store stays where it is, it will have to completely shut down for six to nine months.

The size of the store would decrease from 15,000 square feet to about 13,600 square feet. But that would still leave "plenty of room for them to operate. Even they've said that that's enough." After the modifications, JoAnn would operate in "substantially the same space," Scaglione said.

If the owners of JoAnn agree, they will have "a new lease in a brand new mall. Or if they want to go to this other store location, which they're looking at currently, we're happy to pay their actual relocation expenses over to that new storefront," Scaglione said.

"In my view, their settlement demands are absurd and unreasonable. And so we are nowhere close to a deal with them," he said.

Unless the two parties "get close and make a deal," JoAnn's owners "are at risk of their lease being terminated" and Woodsonia no longer "continuing to offer for them to stay at the new mall," Scaglione said.

"Having said that, I want to be clear: the redeveloper and the city and the CRA all want JoAnn and Best Buy to be a part of the new mall. But they need to be reasonable," Scaglione said.

Although Woodsonia and Best Buy don't have a deal yet, Scaglione believes that Best Buy is "being much more reasonable" in its negotiations than JoAnn.

"I think that's a regrettable thing for Greg to say," said Omaha attorney Patrick Pepper, who represents JoAnn.

"There's always going to be two sides to everything. But we think we've made eminently reasonable proposals," Pepper said.

JoAnn "very much values" its customers and its employees in Grand Island, Pepper said. "And it wants to continue to have relationships with both. And that's why it has continued to negotiate."