Grand Island man accused of firing shot into occupied vehicle

Jose Buruca of Grand Island was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly fired a bullet into an occupied vehicle.

Steven Skarka and Kali Bussinger were in a vehicle struck by at least one bullet. A bullet hole was left in the tailgate of the pickup, says Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.

No one was injured.

The incident began on the 700 block of West Charles Street, where Buruca, 25, allegedly brandished a firearm toward Skarka and Bussinger.

Skarka and Bussinger then left the area, at which time Buruca followed them in a separate vehicle, Duering said.

At some point, Buruca allegedly fired a shot at that pickup. Duering believes that the suspect and the duo were in moving vehicles. The shooting was reported at about 10:45 p.m.

Later in the evening, police located Buruca from a description of the vehicle given by the victims.

Police say that when Buruca exited the vehicle he was driving, he was found to have a glass pipe and marijuana in his possession. He showed gross impairment through a standardized field sobriety test and failed a drug recognition expert evaluation.

A background check showed that Buruca was a convicted felon and therefore unable to possess firearms.

Buruca was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a weapon (firearm) to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a deadly weapon (firearm) by a prohibited person, driving under the influence of a drug, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.