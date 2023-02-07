A 34-year-old Grand Island man allegedly kicked a woman multiple times while wearing steel-toe boots on Monday.

Marcos Miranda Hernandez was arrested after the alleged domestic assault.

At 5:30 p.m., Grand Island police officers were called to CHI Health St. Francis, where a woman reported that she'd been assaulted by Miranda Hernandez.

She told police Miranda Hernandez had put his hand around her throat, restricting her airflow, and proceeded to kick her, causing visible injuries.

He then allegedly kept the woman and her juvenile daughter in a bedroom for a long period of time, not allowing the woman to come out.

Miranda Hernandez had prior domestic assault convictions. He was arrested for third-degree domestic assault with prior convictions, strangulation, child abuse neglect and false imprisonment.