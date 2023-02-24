A 43-year-old woman told Grand Island police that Reginald Grissom pointed a gun at her Tuesday night and said he was going to shoot her.
No one was injured in the incident, which occurred at 200 E. Highway 34.
Grissom, 42, admitted to being in possession of the firearm.
A criminal check showed that Grissom is a convicted felon.
He was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and making terroristic threats.
