A 28-year-old man allegedly rammed his Jeep Liberty into a fence numerous times, scaring six people, and then threw a machete and threatened to kill them.

Reynier Rivero Faez was arrested after the incident, which took place shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday at 610 Sutherland St.

One of the alleged victims was Rivero Faez's ex-girlfriend. The other five are related to her.

Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said he wasn't sure what precipitated the incident, which happened outside an apartment complex.

The six people were walking behind a fence when Rivero Faez saw them, Duering said.

He allegedly rammed the fence with his vehicle while threatening to kill the family. At one point, a portion of the gate or fence broke and struck one of the family members. Fortunately, she was not seriously injured, Duering said.

As the family fled from Rivero Faez, he exited the vehicle and threatened to kill them while holding the machete. He then threw the machete at them. All six people reported they were in fear for their lives, police say.

He threatened to assault and kill two of his ex-girlfriend's children, who are 11 and 13.

Rivero Faez was located a short time later at a local hotel.

"The damage to his vehicle was consistent with having struck the fence multiple times," Duering said.

He was arrested for 12 counts each of making terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony, two counts of intentional child abuse and one count of second-degree assault.