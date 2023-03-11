A 28-year-old woman reported that she was struck multiple times and cut with a kitchen knife early Thursday by the father of three of her children.

Joseph Wetzel, 31, was arrested following the alleged domestic assault, which took place at 1809 Huston Ave. Police were called to the scene at 1:55 a.m.

The woman said Wetzel knocked her to the ground and struck her multiple times in the face, leaving a large contusion above her right eye. She said Wetzel attacked her with a 7-inch kitchen knife, causing a large laceration on her left hand.

The altercation took place with five children in the home. Two of the kids, a boy and a girl, are 12. Also present were a 5-year-old male, a 3-year-old male and a 1-year-old female.

Police say Wetzel locked himself in a room with three of the children and threatened the lives of the five juveniles and the adult female.

Wetzel was given commands to leave the home and eventually exited with two children in his arms.

He was arrested for first-degree domestic assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, five counts of terroristic threats, five counts of intentional child abuse and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.