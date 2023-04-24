In a fight Sunday night, one man allegedly tried to thrust a 7-inch screwdriver into another and then tried to stab a bystander with the screwdriver.

The disturbance occurred about 8:15 p.m. outside the Blackstone Apartments. Witnesses said Mohamed Ahmed and Mohamed Abshir, both 34, initially engaged in a verbal dispute just north of the apartment complex.

Witnesses said that Abshir cocked his right arm and struck Ahmed in the face with a closed fist. Two witnesses said Ahmed then pulled out the screwdriver and attempted to thrust it into Abshir's person multiple times.

A 45-year-old male bystander attempted to intervene. He said Ahmed then turned toward him and rushed at him. Ahmed tried to stab him with the screwdriver but was unsuccessful. The witness said he feared for his life during the incident. It was later found that Ahmed fractured his left orbital bone during the assault.

Abshir was arrested for first-degree assault.

Ahmed was arrested for two counts of terroristic threats and two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony.