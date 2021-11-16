 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand Island man arrested for allegedly sexting teenage girls
0 comments
top story

Grand Island man arrested for allegedly sexting teenage girls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Grayson Fries, a 20-year-old Grand Island man, allegedly sent obscene photographs to two juvenile females, according to the Grand Island Police Department

The girls were 16 and 14 years old. Police say Fries allegedly asked at least one of the females if she would send him nude photos and/or have sex with him.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Grayson Fries

Grayson Fries

The alleged crime occurred between Oct. 25 and Friday.

Fries was arrested for electronic child enticement and two counts of sale or delivery of obscene material to a minor.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts