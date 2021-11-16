Grand Island man arrested for allegedly sexting teenage girls

Grayson Fries, a 20-year-old Grand Island man, allegedly sent obscene photographs to two juvenile females, according to the Grand Island Police Department

The girls were 16 and 14 years old. Police say Fries allegedly asked at least one of the females if she would send him nude photos and/or have sex with him.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The alleged crime occurred between Oct. 25 and Friday.

Fries was arrested for electronic child enticement and two counts of sale or delivery of obscene material to a minor.