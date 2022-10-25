 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Grand Island man arrested forsexual assault

  • Updated
  • 0

  Anthony Pinley of Grand Island was arrested early Friday morning for the alleged sexual assault of the mother of his children.

Pinley, Anthony.jpg

  Police say Pinley, 29, pushed the woman to the ground and forcibly sexually assaulted her. The victim was "very intoxicated and unable to consent to the encounter," says the police affidavit. The woman "instructed Pinley to stop numerous times and attempted to escape the encounter but was continuously assaulted by Pinley," the affidavit says.

 In Hall County Court Monday, Pinley was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor, which is a Class 2 felony.

  Hall County Judge Arthur Wetzel set bond at $100,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for 3 p.m. Nov. 28.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grand Island city candidates Q&A

Grand Island city candidates Q&A

Candidates in the Grand Island mayoral and city council races responded to a survey sent out by The Independent ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Ralph 'Dan' Niemoth

Ralph 'Dan' Niemoth

Ralph "Dan" Niemoth passed away in Grand Island, NE on October 6, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 am Thursday October 27, 2022 at …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince William is taking in a role in planning his father's coronation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts