Grand Island man arrested forsexual assault

Anthony Pinley of Grand Island was arrested early Friday morning for the alleged sexual assault of the mother of his children.

Police say Pinley, 29, pushed the woman to the ground and forcibly sexually assaulted her. The victim was "very intoxicated and unable to consent to the encounter," says the police affidavit. The woman "instructed Pinley to stop numerous times and attempted to escape the encounter but was continuously assaulted by Pinley," the affidavit says.