The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Grand Island man Thursday in connection with a Boone County sexual assault investigation.

Jesse Voichahoske, 35, was arrested on multiple counts of sexual assault of a child following an investigation that began earlier this year.

In May, the Nebraska State Patrol received a report from a victim of a sexual assault that had occurred on multiple occasions in Boone County several years ago. Investigators began looking into the case and discovered another victim. Both victims were children in their early teens at the time of the assaults, which occurred between 2012 and 2015. The suspect had since moved to Grand Island.

Investigators located the suspect, identified as Voichahoske.

Voichahoske was arrested Thursday in Grand Island for first-degree sexual assault and three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. He was lodged in Hall County Jail and has since been transferred to Boone County Jail.

One of the accusers says she was the victim of a series of sexual assaults in Cedar Rapids when she was between the ages of 13 and 16. She said she was a babysitter for Voichahoske.

The affidavit also cites another victim who alleges sexual assault in Cedar Rapids from August to December of 2013, when the victim was 14 and the defendant was 25.

Voichahoske will appear in Boone County Court at 9 a.m. Aug. 17.

The investigation remains ongoing. The Nebraska State Patrol urges any additional victims or anyone with additional information to contact investigators at 402-370-1024.