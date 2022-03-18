Grand Island man arrested on warrant, accused of two counts of sexual assault

Philip Zlomke, 39, of Grand Island was arrested on a Hall County warrant at Grand Island’s Westridge Middle School, but authorities say his arrest on Thursday isn’t tied to the school or his position there.

Zlomke was arrested on two counts of felony first-degree sexual assault that allegedly occurred Oct. 10 and 18, 2021.

Zlomke was taken into custody at the school shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, said Josh Berlie, Hall County chief deputy.

“It wasn’t involving a student,” Berlie said of the alleged incidents.

Mitchell Roush, communication spokesperson for Grand Island Public Schools, echoed Berlie saying, “At this time we have reason to believe that it doesn’t have any impact on staff or students.”

Grand Island Public Schools wrote a letter to Westridge Middle School staff and families about Zlomke’s arrest. According to a copy of the letter obtained by the Independent, “No classes were disrupted and our students and staff all remained safe...” The letter said Zlomke’s arrest was part of an independent investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.

Zlomke appeared in Hall County Court Thursday. Judge Alfred Corey set his bond at $20,000, or 10% of $200,000. Zlomke paid $20,000 Thursday and is free. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. April 4.

The charge of felony first-degree sexual assault alleges sexual penetration.

Zlomke is listed on the GIPS staff directory as a financial literacy teacher at Westridge. According to Roush, Zlomke has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Jeff Bahr Reporter I am the Cops & Courts Reporter for the Grand Island Independent. I welcome news tips!